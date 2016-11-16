Marshall's double sets Old Boys on path to victory

WELL PLAYED: The Emmaus College Old Boys and First XIII players are all smiles after their entertaining showdown on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Emmuas College Old Boys proved they've still got it, giving their younger counterparts a rugby league lesson at the weekend.

Travis Marshall scored a double as the Old Boys ran out 30-18 winners against the Emmaus College First XIII in front of an enthusiastic 1000-plus crowd on Saturday.

Organiser Justen Parle said the teams produced a wonderful spectacle and the game was played in great spirit.

"It was very, very hot and I think some of the Old Boys thought they mightn't make it through the warm-up,” he said.

"There were some big hits on the day and although that's not what the game is about it was still entertaining to watch.

"The Old Boys refused to give in and ended up having a bit too much skill for the young fellas.”

Parle said Marshall, who spent several seasons with the Penrith Panthers, was a standout for the Old Boys, while captain Riley Mertin and teammate Liam Fletcher were among the best for the First XIII.

The curtain-raiser saw a team of players who graduated from Emmaus between 2007 and 2010 up against graduates from 2011 to 2015.

"The 2007 to 2010 boys ran away with that one, winning 40-22,” Parle said.

"All the players were thrilled about getting the chance to pull the jersey back on.

"This is a wonderful concept and it's building into some big.

"This is our second year. We're trying to grow it each year and get some of our ex-NRL players back down the track.”