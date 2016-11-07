Mass insect invasion comes to Rockhampton

BUTTERFLY EFFECT: The caper white butterfly has been migrating to QLD in record numbers.

WHEN you think of plagues locusts and toads usually come to mind, but a more attractive infestation has hit the state.

Reports have been coming in over the last week of millions of butterflies swarming South-East Queensland.

Brisbane seems to have received the bulk of the eye-catching visitors, but locals have reported seeing increasing numbers of yellow butterflies in the Central Queensland region.

The main species of butterfly taking part in this mass migration is the caper white butterfly identified by its white colour and black edge around its wing.

They are primarily found in Western QLD and NSW.

The ABC reported warm weather and good rain were the main driver of this rare occurrence, which only happens once every five to 10 years.

Our colourful friends aren't expected to be around for much longer and should be gone within the next few days.

Butterfly facts