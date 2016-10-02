Massive turn out for first Eat Street

HUGE CROWD: Hundreds swarmed to the Rockhampton Music Bowl for the first ever CQ Eat St.

THOUSANDS turned out to the first CQ Eat Street markets on Saturday night.

Nikki Hinder from CQ Markets and Events said the number of people who came out far exceeded expectations.

"We only counted adults until 7.30pm and there was at least 3000,” Nikki said.

"We had less than 500 register on the online event to say they were interested or attending.”

15 more business and food vendors have asked about taking part in the next Eat Street on December 3 which will take place at The Rockhampton Show Grounds to accommodate a bigger crowd.

The CQ Mummas Markets will take place at the same time.

Nikki thanks everyone for coming along and welcomes feedback.

"...If you are interested in attending please help us to plan for it by letting us know on the online events on our pages,” she said.

"If there's something you'd like to see at the events please also let us know as we want these events to be amazing community events.”