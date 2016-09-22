Master of the mind's fun show in Rocky

Wayne Donelly is a Master Hypnotist, NLP Master Practitioner and a affiliate of the Australian Hypnotherapist's Association.

AS I watched my colleague slip into a relaxing, deep sleep at the click of Wayne Donnelly's finger I found myself also in a trance - bound by inquisitiveness and excitement.

I couldn't take my eyes off his hand movements and his soft, gentle, quiet, relaxing voice that had me feeling very relaxed, but also on the edge of my seat.

We were sitting in the interview room at The Morning Bulletin office and I had just spoken with Wayne about his work and how he came to be a hypnotist

After our interview he asked me if I myself or one of my colleague's wanted to volunteer to be hypnotised.

My colleague Chloe Lyons excitedly volunteered and within minutes she was flopped over her knees and couldn't remember her name at Wayne's request.

Wayne, 56, started hypnotherapy himself in 2005 after he found himself battling depression and looking at the world with a glass half empty mindset.

"One of the things that got me into this field is depression,” the Gold Coast father-of-three said.

"The depression came from major back surgery that was pretty negative as I was told I was never going to walk again which I took pretty hard.

"Obviously now I'm walking and enjoying life but at that time I'd felt like I'd hit the wall.

"I was in a really bad place and a friend referred me to a guy who did hypnotherapy.

"I'd always believed in the power of the unconscious mind and through hypnotherapy sessions I started looking at life in a positive way instead of a negative way.

"I could see that there was such a stark difference in the way I looked at life compared to how I previously looked at life.

"I was an accountant and financial planner at the time so life was in the corporate world but in 2008 my future was freed up for new opportunities as no one needed a planner to tell them their money was now worth half.

"I started looking at what I was going to do for work and I started looking at what my real passions and desires were.

"I had a great desire to help other people the way I was helped so after my initial hypnosis training and training in neuro linguistics I started helping people create change in their lives, which is very powerful when someone feels stuck. That is until their mind opens up to other avenues.”

In 2012 he became a stage hypnotist and has travelled around the country amusing people with the power of the mind ever since.

Wayne has also helped people quit smoking with the use of hypnotherapy.

"The power of utilising our mind in a positive way, we can tap into the power of the unconscious mind using hypnosis and other things so that we can focus on the positive things,” he said.

"Hypnotherapy works on a permission basis.

"I listen and observe the state a person is in and all I do is take them to a different state.

"Expect to laugh at this show because it's entertainment.

"I want people to feel better leaving the show than before they came in. It's also an educational way to witness how powerful the mind is.”

IF YOU GO:

What: Wayne Donnelly's Comedy Hypnosis Show

When: Thursday, September 29 at 7pm. Show starts at 7.30pm.

Where: Rockhampton League's Club

Cost: Tickets $25 or $10 for $200.

Contact: 49992600 bookings essential.