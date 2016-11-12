36°
Mater hospital thinks pink for breast cancer

Debbie Hughes | 12th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
THINK PINK: The Maters cupcake stall staff, Ron Waters, Cecily Leifels, Helen Gudmann, Ebony Hiscox and Di Brown.
THINK PINK: The Maters cupcake stall staff, Ron Waters, Cecily Leifels, Helen Gudmann, Ebony Hiscox and Di Brown. Contributed

YOU could have been forgiven for thinking you had just stepped into a bakery at the Rockhampton Mater Hospital on Monday October 24. The foyer was laden with boxes upon boxes filled with cupcakes for sale, to raise funds to support the Breast and Prostrate Cancer Associations of Queensland.

This annual initiative at the Mater Hospital has raised significant funds for BACQ for the past four years. In 2015 and 2016 alone, the team raised over $14,000. This year's fundraiser has again produced substantial funds with $7,275 raised. Through the generosity and support of Mater staff and patients, 142 dozen cupcakes and $2,150 in raffle tickets were sold to fund breast and prostrate care nurses in rural and regional Queensland.

The Mater nursing staff knows only too well the importance of providing funding to cancer care nurses within rural areas. This integral voluntary association is funded purely by community donations and fundraising, and does not receive any state or federal financial support.

Mater Rockhampton's Pink Ribbon Fundraising Co-ordinator Helen Gudmann, has found over the years it is extremely important to the staff who get behind this fundraising initiative that the money is spent locally.

"Numerous very worthy organisations receive the benefit of fundraising initiatives just like ours, however a lot of the money raised is swallowed up in administration and predominantly allocated in capital cities," Helen explained.

"The Mater Staff see first hand the benefits of what we raise through Pink Ribbon Day, with regular visits from breast care nurses who deliver an incredible service to patients here at the Mater."

The Mater Rockhampton Pink Ribbon Fundraising committee are grateful to everyone who purchased cupcakes, raffle tickets and supported the event.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  breast cancer awareness mater hospital pink ribbon day think pink

