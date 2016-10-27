31°
News

Max fears the worst with GKI erosion works looming

Amber Hooker
| 27th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Freedom Fast Cats owner Max Allan is concerned about the upcoming dredging works at Great Keppel Island.
Freedom Fast Cats owner Max Allan is concerned about the upcoming dredging works at Great Keppel Island. Amy Haydock

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MAX Allan is adamant upcoming erosion protection works on Great Keppel Island would be more devastating than Cyclone Marcia.

The co-owner of Freedom Fastcats found it difficult to fight back tears as he stood as a "one man show" against the relocation of sand from the "borrow site" on Fisherman's Beach to Putney Beach.

As the longest established ferry business linking the Capricorn Coast with Great Keppel Island, Max said he and his family stood to lose everything in the short and long term.

READ: Dredging delays have kept Capricorn Coast boaties at bay

"To close over the summer months is absolutely ridiculous," he said.

"We have spent $150,000 on tourism in this area alone ourselves, it's going to be a total waste, you won't be able to bring people here.

"In the short-term, it will absolutely destroy us totally and destroy the island residents over the Christmas period and in the long term it would have severe effects, especially on Fisherman's Beach... which is really the only place you can load and unload the passengers."

 

Max Allan took this photo of Fishermans Beach at high tide on October 17 at 11am.
Max Allan took this photo of Fishermans Beach at high tide on October 17 at 11am.

Freedom Fastcats transport between 200-500 passengers a day during the holiday season.

Max explained since similar works were carried out across June and July last year, they were forced to "virtually unload people onto a sand dune" during high tide, and he worried the impact this had on visitors and the environment.

"Since they took all that sand from the beach, it has flattened out, we used to always get up on our boat and unload onto the beach," he said.

"Now, any tide below 1.2 metres, we have to take people out in the small boats."

Max said he only became aware of the works in recent days by chance, when he ferried one of the contractors who is due to start work within the next 10 days.

 

Max Allan took this photo of Fishermans Beach at high tide on October 17 at 11am when high tide that day was at 9.36am.
Max Allan took this photo of Fishermans Beach at high tide on October 17 at 11am when high tide that day was at 9.36am.

He claimed the sand ,which had previously been relocated from Fisherman's Beach to Putney Bay, had since washed away, and suggested an alternative would be to pump that sand back, or relocate sand from deeper surrounds.

Max, his wife Carmel and son Maxwell have run the business since 1998, and have since invested about $15 million into their business, including wharf terminals on the Rosslyn Bay marina and five boats.

He remains hopeful others will support his bid to stop the works before they begin.

"We have one of the biggest years we have had this year," he said of the upcoming November to January tourism season.

"It will be totalled, you won't be able to take them all it will be that damaged."

"I hope someone might get behind and say 'Wow, this isn't on'," Max said.

"It's complete madness if you've got a good beach to destroy to save another, there's plenty of other alternatives, pump out of deeper or relocate the sand."

Livingstone Shire councillor Adam Belot responds to GKI works

 

Livingstone Shire councillor Adam Belot.
Livingstone Shire councillor Adam Belot. Jessica Christie

WHEN Max Allan contacted Livingstone Shire councillor Adam Belot, it was the first the water, waste management and environment portfolio holder had heard of the removal of sand from Fishermans Beach in order to replenish Putney Beach.

It remains unclear which governing body is responsible for the upcoming works, but Cr Belot said he would seek clarification over "what work has been approved, who has approved it and with the assurance it has been done in compliance with all of the relevant environmental stakeholders".

"I will be following up immediately to ensure that those answers are provided," Cr Belot said.

"Council certainly has an extensive shoreline management document and I will be in consultation with council environmental and planning officers to ascertain whether this is indeed under the authority of the Shoreline Management Plan, adopted in 2007, which I believe is under review."

Cr Belot thanked Max for contacting him, and encouraged members of the public, whether private or business, to contact him in relation to his portfolio.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adam belot business capricorn coast erosion freedom fastcats great keppel island livingstone shire council max allan

Time for a Fair Go, Prime Minister

Time for a Fair Go, Prime Minister

DEAR Prime Minister, Welcome to Rockhampton. But let's clear up the cartoon very early in the piece - we don't think you're a clown.

Mayors call on politicians to stop Adani 'red tape'

Senators Murray Watt and Matt Canavan both support the Adani coal mine, but have differing views on the legal challenges which have stalled the project. File cartoon.

Mayors impacted by the proposed Charmichael Coal Mine speak out

VIDEO: Blind spot intersection near Rocky schools

June 4 crash at the corner of Bolsover and Stanley St. The van rolled to its side Photo Trinette Stevens / Morning Bulletin

Intersection near schools one of the worst in the region

WATCH: Cap Coast artists making impression in New York

Julie Barratt and Maaret Sinkko will both exhibit their prints in the Central Booking Gallery during New York Print Week.

Julie Barratt's artwork will take place amongst her global peers'

Local Partners

Thefts from cars decreases dramatically in a week

"We are seeing short-term indications that the community are being more security aware"

Historical tour revs up MG members

REVVED UP: MG Car Club members of Capricornia visit Cockscomb Veterans Retreat.

MG car club members enjoy a two day tour though the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

LISTEN: Headbangers Halloween Hellfest lineup for Rocky gig

LEGENDARY: Odysseus Reborn hail from Bundaberg and will play the Headbangers Halloween Hellfest on October 29.

Four bands on the bill for metal core music gig this Friday night

Program announced for weekend's film festival

Lead character Frankie in one of the Capricorn Film Festival's short films, Slingshot, to screen this weekend.

Over 20 short films by CQ filmmakers to screen this weekend

WATCH: Cap Coast artists making impression in New York

WATCH: Cap Coast artists making impression in New York

The artist and Rockhampton Art Gallery curator was invited to both submit her own and curate artworks from eight Australian printmakers.

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Trump 'worked like hell' to pick up John Travolta's wife

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Trump wrote comments in tribute to Travolta's son Jett

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

The Bachelorette finalists, from left, Matty Johnson, Lee Elliott and Jake Ellis.

It's Matty, Lee or Jake. Who will Georgia choose?

Jake left broken-hearted by Bachelorette break-up

Jake Ellis is one of the final three bachelors on The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and Matty J as her final two suitors.

MOVIE REVIEW: Doctor Strange is out there in a good way

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S new superhero takes viewers along on his mind trip.

Distinctly Different A Class of its Own

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 Auction On Site...

Sitting in an elevated position this picturesque federation style home exudes warmth and ambience. With beautiful original features this home will delight any...

Renovated and Low Maintenance!

28 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $239,000

This home is ideal for anyone looking for a low maintenance property. The home consists of four bedrooms and a good size lounge area as well as large, modern...

FOR SALE STAND ALONE RETAIL SHOP

118 Elphinstone Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Most recently, a fashion clothing retail store, this delightful building is now ... $460,000

Most recently, a fashion clothing retail store, this delightful building is now vacant awaiting your business. The building's location would complement a myriad of...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

Brilliant Lowset Brick Home With Massive Patio and Shed

14 Bondeson Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This fantastic lowset brick home is an absolutely must see NOW- perfectly postioned on a corner allotment, with 2 street access, in the heart of Parkhurst within...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Kitchens/Shed/ 1 Acre- $519,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $519,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes - 4 bedrooms...

Great South Side Find!

61 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 4 $189,000

How often do you find a low set rendered brick home Southside? On an 809m corner allotment with a large shed and plenty of room for cars, boats, trailers and vans?...

5 Bedrooms, Study, 2 Bay Shed and In-ground Pool

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $549,000

This expansive home located in a prestigious cul-de-sac provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive entertainment area will be the perfect place to...

Fantastic Buying at $235,000

35 Cowap Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This highset chamferboard home is within walking distance to Stockland's Shopping Centre and sits on a huge 809m fully fenced allotment at the end of a...

Coast biggest rental drop in Qld

Vacancy rates for the September quarter.

Vacancy rates on Coast a promising sign

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Low rent helps teen get ahead

Yeppoon Real Estate principal and owner Esme Coren at one of their rental properties in Yeppoon.

Low rent great for tenant, not for owner

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available