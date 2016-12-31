Mayor Ludwig reflects on the year that was 2016

BRING ON 2017: Mayoral candidate Bill Ludwig at the pre-polling booths at Yeppoon's Town Hall

THIS is the third in a series of Q&As with CQ's community, political and business leaders as we review the challenges and triumphs of 2016 and look ahead to 2017.

We have already heard from Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne.

Here's the year in review with Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig:

WHEN it comes to benchmarking achievements I have rarely looked to any one project or aspect in my role as Mayor and community leader.

The main reason is that many of the things Council achieves for the community, from both major projects and funding wins to grassroots community support and partnerships, are usually the culmination of long-term planning, hard work and a collective team effort.

From a personal perspective if I had to reflect on highlights in 2016 my election return for a fourth term as Mayor of Livingstone with a record majority vote was significant milestone in my life.

It was especially gratifying to also have my entire Council returned with a clear mandate to keep up the solid track-record of delivering for our community.

In the key areas a major project delivery and securing funding grants 2016 saw our Livingstone continue to rank with the best in the State

Highlights in these area have the opening of Stage 2 of the Emu Park Centenary of ANZAC Project, Stage 2 of Barmaryee Multi-sports Complex including netball and junior rugby league facilities, reaching the half-way mark with the $30M Panorama Drive project, opening of Yeppoon Multi-deck carpark, opening of Stage 2 of The Gateway Business and Industry Park, and commencement of the $16.5M rebuild and upgrade of Scenic Hwy at Statue Bay.

Significant funding achievements once again have now taken Livingstone's total in major funding grants to in excess of $95M over the past three years.

These continued funding successes will see the commencement in 2017 of the next exciting stage of the Emu Park Foreshore and Village Centre Revitalisation, Stage One of Hartley Street Multi-Sports Complex, substantive completion of Stage 4 & 5 of Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation including the major tourist lagoon precinct, and completion of both the Panorama Drive and Statue Bay Projects.

From a disaster management perspective 2017 will also see our new 'State of The Art' Local Disaster Coordination Centre constructed to make our community safer and better prepared to manage and respond to future threats similar to Cyclone Marcia.

This facility in the town centre will also play a vital regional Disaster Management training role as well as functioning as an innovation hub and learning centre for our community.

Undoubtedly the biggest challenges Council faced in 2016 was securing funding and designing the rebuild of the Scenic Hwy at Statue Bay.

It was one of the most complex engineering challenges Livingstone has ever undertaken involving construction of a new sea-wall, widening and reinforcing of the roadway, installation of shared pedestrian and cycleway, and the stabilisation of the upslope cliffs to minimise future rock slides and slippages.

The $16.5M project is now well underway and due for completion by August 2017.

The biggest challenge for Livingstone moving forward, will be taking advantage of all opportunities, and working collaboratively together will all levels of government and the private sector.

I can see that in the year ahead, new opportunities are likely to outnumber the challenges.

Optimism and a renewal of business confidence has already taken hold across the shire, and we will continue to work pro-actively with the State Government, Federal Government and own our business community to create opportunities for even further business growth.

There will be a continued focus on innovation, and we will work to ensure we have the best, up to date, internet infrastructure we can manage.

I wish everyone a happy New Year and a very exciting 2017.