Mayor signs agreement with Chinese city

NEW AGREEMENT: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow talks with Xia Jinwen, Zhenjiangâ€™s Party Secretary in China on Sunday.

ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow has this week signed an agreement that will benefit the future of Rockhampton's international relationships.

On Sunday, Cr Strelow signed a Friendship City Agreement with civic leaders of Zhenjiang, a Chinese city of more than three million residents.

At the special ceremony in Zhenjiang, Cr Strelow led the delegation of Rockhampton representatives at the one-hour signing ceremony.

The ceremony was one of the major highlights on the delegation's six-day trade and relationship building mission to Asia.

After two days in Singapore the group left for China on Saturday.

Cr Strelow said the partnership between Zhenjiang and Rockhampton was in the interests of both parties.

She said Zhenjiang was one of the fastest growing economies in the Yangtze River Delta region and, like Rockhampton, was a transportation hub.

Both had significant focuses on education, tourism, aviation and agribusiness.

Cr Strelow said while in Shanghai the delegation met with a prominent Chinese developer who expressed interest in development in Rockhampton.

"It was a very fruitful opportunity worthy of continued discussions," Cr Strelow said.

Cr Strelow said Council was keen to develop partnerships in Asia to enable the region's economic transformation.

"At a time when so much focus is on Asia, and there are so many opportunities and so many other regions actively attracting investment and exports, it makes sense for us to take our story to the marketplace directly," Cr Strelow said.

Other highlights of the mission include meeting defence, property and infrastructure development companies as well as key players in the food and logistic sectors and government representatives in Singapore, the signing of two educational agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding between CQUniversity and Jiangsu University China and showcasing key opportunities for partnerships in the education, health and aged-care sectors, aviation, food trade and manufacturing industries while in China.

The 10-person delegation includes Councillor Rose Swadling, Council's CEO Evan Pardon, Ms Beamish, CQUniversity Vice Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman and the University's International Marketing and Recruitment deputy director Robert McDonald, as well as local real estate agents Pat O'Driscoll and Neale Crow.