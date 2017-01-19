40°
Mayor Strelow tells how Council plans to use $9.4m windfall

19th Jan 2017 4:10 PM
Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow.
Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council will deliver a $9.38 million booster to the region following the State Government's Works for Queensland funding.

Today's State Government's $16.6 million contribution to Capricornia Councils will help support more than 600 state wide jobs while upgrading vital regional infrastructure.

Livingstone Shire Council will pocket $3.5 million, Central Highlands Regional Council $2.68 million and Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council $1.1 million.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said Council will put forward a list of proposed shovel-ready projects at next week's meeting.

She said it was exciting news for the community.

"It comes at a very critical time where we are continuously trying to generate and sustain jobs through capital projects," mayor Strelow said.

"At the next Council meeting we will put forward a mixture of projects that are already packaged up and may not have a seen the light of day for another few years if it wasn't for this funding.

"I am hoping to see a lot of tidying up and beautification of Council buildings occupied by clubs and community groups as well as projects that will improve our community's lifestyle.

"It's not about putting forward new projects that aren't already designed up, but ones that are ready to start tomorrow."

Mayor Strelow thanked the State Government for their support that not only stimulates employment and improves community assets, but also helps ease budget pressures.

"Thankfully we well and truly have $10 million worth of work to do in our Region that fits the funding criteria, is ready to go and suits a wide range of labour skills," she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland mayor margaret strelow rockhampton rockhampton regional council

Projects given new lease of life

