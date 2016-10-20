McCosker+Smith a label of love

FASHIONISTA: Kerri Foreman working on the next line of the McCosker + Smith label.

FASHION has always been Kerri Foreman's forte.

From running a boutique in the historical, high-class Paddington suburb of Brisbane to teaching fashion design at TAFE Queensland, the Rockhampton woman has certainly always had a passion for fashion.

Now, Kerri is combining her three greatest loves - fashion design, her parents and the Central Queensland lifestyle - to deliver label McCosker + Smith.

Earlier this month, Kerri launched the McCosker + Smith label which works with talented craftsmen and beautiful leathers to create seasonal ranges of wallets, clutches, handbags and accessories.

Kerri said the line, and it's name, is inspired by her Emerald upbringing and the love shared between her dad Neil McCosker and mum Vi Smith.

"I woke up on mum and dad's wedding anniversary, which is 64 years of marriage, and just thought, that's it, I'm going to design a range - McCosker and Smith after my beautiful mum and dad,” Kerri said.

"I decided to name it after mum and dad because dad has been in the cattle industry and my mum was such a beautiful stylish woman.

"My father's side of the label is made from rugged leathers and hides that have a stylish masculine twist. His influence from a lifetime on land raring cattle and farming - his roots firmly planted in the rich soil of central Queensland.

"My mother's side of the name is the feminine, soft and colourful.”

When designing the range, Kerri said she tried to incorporate the Central Queensland lifestyle.

"The country influence means so much to me and growing up in this area is so important. When I was designing this range, I took that into consideration,” she said.

"A lot of designers gear their designs towards southern people with lots of black and dark colours and designs that are heavy whereas I wanted something light and easy, that suits our lifestyle up here.

"I'm only doing leather in the range because I love it. I know there are a lot of fake leathers out there are the moment but I want to concentrate on leather because of the cattle industry that I have been reared in and I really love the feel, touch and smell of it. And the quality, you have it for 10 years and it's still beautiful.

"There are so many gorgeous colours, styles and prints and different leathers that you can use. I always love the hides as well.”

With McCosker + Smith already flying off the shelves of boutiques up and down the Queensland coast, Kerri said sales were going well and she was preparing to head to China to work on the second release of the label.

"I've got about 10 shops stocking it at the moment between Mackay and the Gold Coast which is very exciting,” she said.

"At the moment I am just sticking to Queensland and maybe next year we will look at getting stockists down south. I would love to expand it to 40 or 50 by the end of next year.

”I'm about to head over to Chine to meet all of the suppliers that I'm using and to go to a big gift fair.”

Kerri is also working on a men's range with details to be revealed at a later date.

Shop at www.mccosker

andsmith.com.au.