Medical excellence awards

7th Nov 2016 10:30 AM
AWARD RECIPIENT: Dr Anthony Keating receiving his Clinical Teaching Excellence Award from Assoc Prof David Shaker.
AWARD RECIPIENT: Dr Anthony Keating receiving his Clinical Teaching Excellence Award from Assoc Prof David Shaker. Contributed

THE University of Queensland Rural Clinical School Rockhampton recently held its Academic Medicine Evening. The evening featured research and teaching presentations by medical students and academic teaching staff, as well as the Annual Teaching Excellence Awards for 2016.

"This was a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge the contributions from all of our teaching clinicians," said Assoc Prof David Shaker, director of UQRCS Rockhampton.

"It is their dedication and enthusiasm that enhances our students' learning experience and helps to prepare them for their future in medicine."

The awards recognise and reward excellence in clinical teaching, focusing on celebrating and sharing best practice.

"It was very exciting that such a high number of our teaching clinicians from the public and private sector were nominated", advised Assoc Prof Shaker.

"We are extremely grateful that we have so many wonderful teachers willing to share their expertise and experience with our students."

Dr Anthony Keating and Dr Kyren Baxendell received the awards for Clinical Teaching Excellence.

Dr Baxendell, a former student of UQRCS Rockhampton, now shares her knowledge and expertise as a teacher.

The award for Outstanding Contribution to the Student Experience was presented to Dr Jeremy Fernando.

In receiving his award Dr Keating said, "...as a doctor if you embrace the Hippocratic Oath then you are bound to treat your patients to best of your ability, in a proper and ethical way."

"You are also obliged to teach medicine to the next generation of doctors."

Dr Keating said that he received great enjoyment from teaching students at UQRCS and was extremely pleased to receive his award.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  academic medicine queensland rural clinic school rockhampton

