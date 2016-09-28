Medicine student praises Rocky uni

FORMER Rockhampton Grammar School student Louise Wood is about to embark on the next stage of her medical training and she has her sights set on returning to a regional area when she finishes.

Now in her fourth year at University of Queensland, Miss Wood will head to Townsville next year to complete her internship.

She has spent the past two years in Rockhampton for phase two of her medical degree, which was the practical phase and she "couldn't recommended it more highly".

"I think it's been really great for my learning," she said. "You get a lot more one-on-one time with consultants and things like that, which you would not get in the big Brisbane tertiary hospitals."

She said it was very much like a family environment where everyone was friendly with each other and you know everyone at the school and the hospital.

"It makes it really easier to learn. You really feel like you belong than feeling like you are intruding on something as a medical student which can be a problem in the tertiary centres.

"We get to do sim (simulation) labs which are like practice scenarios with the sim model weekly which is really valuable as we put the theory that we learn into practice.

"I think anyone who comes to a rural clinical school will handle being put into situations where you might have to do CPR and things like that in real life a lot easier than people who don't have that experience."

Miss Wood said she picked to do her internship in Townsville because it has more surgical specialities.

"I am interested in some kind of surgery, I'm just not sure which kind yet," she said.

That will lead Louise to a regional centre rather than a rural GP practice.

"I'm definitely taking lifestyle factors into consideration in picking a surgical speciality because I probably would rather not have to go back and live in a capital city if I can live somewhere more regional."