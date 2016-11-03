Meet Parkhurst's new hair and beauty specialist

SETTING UP SHOP: Breanna Smith is opening a salon called Breeze Hair and Beauty in the Parkhurst Town Centre which is expected to open in two weeks.

FOR THE last three years Breanna Smith has been making her clients feel confident and beautiful with a new head of hair from the comfort of her own home.

But that's all about to change as Breanna gets ready to open her own salon, Breeze Hair and Beauty, in the Parkhurst Town Centre.

The mother-of-two started her hairdressing apprenticeship in 2008 and said she has always had a passion for hair and beauty.

"My mum was a hairdresser so it was in the family and after school I looked for a few different avenues to go down but I just always found myself going back to hair and beauty, the interest and passion for the industry has always been there," she said.

"After I had my first child I decided not to return to a salon and I had the opportunity to work from home so I've had a home salon for the last three and a half years which I've really loved.

"Over the last few years I've built my client base from the ground up and I've had a lot of clients say they're really excited for me to move into the salon so they can get their hair done and do their shopping all in one day.

"I'm also really excited to meet new clients and new people. I love meeting new people, it's the best part of the job and coming from a home salon it's a very one on one experience so I really want to keep that sort of atmosphere."

Breanna, 26, said she used to pass the lease advertisement on the way home everyday and one day she decided to call the number on the sign.

"One day I just enquired and I went along to the information evening which was helpful, I thought about it for a while and discussed it with my husband to see if it was the right time for us and we just thought I should give it a go so it's been pretty full on for the last eight weeks getting all of the design aspects sorted and employing staff. I've got three girls who'll work at the salon which is exciting and one of them is a qualified beautician which means we can extend our beauty services as well.

"I've really loved working from home these last few years but it just felt like time to get out of my comfort zone and I can't wait to open the new salon here in the centre. Everyone I've spoken to has said they are really excited for this complex and that it's been a long time coming so I'm really excited to be a part of that."