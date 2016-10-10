Meet the new Chief Executive of CQ Hospital and Health

IT may be a big move from the UK to Rockhampton - but the importance of health stays the same in any nation.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service has announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive, Steve Williamson, who will start work early in the new year.

Board Chair Paul Bell said Mr Williamson was well suited to the position, with "wide experience” in health management in the UK's National Health Service.

Mr Williamson has quite the health resume and has transformed community health services, implemented a major trauma centre and transformed a military elective service from the worst to best performing military hospital in England.

Mr Williamson was even an Officer in Command, Maritime Counter Terrorism Bomb Disposal Service in the Royal Navy from 1999 to 2001.

Mr Williamson said he was delighted to take on the new role.

"My family and I are very much looking forward to moving to Rockhampton early next year and the welcome I had when I visited last month from staff and everyone I met was an incredibly friendly one,” Mr Williamson said.

"The opportunity to work with the Board and with colleagues across Central Queensland in delivering essential hospital and health services and supporting those services to change lives for the better for all our communities is a great privilege.”

Mr Bell thanked the interim CQHHS Chief Executive Jo Whitehead, whose substantive position is Executive Director, for her work since the previous Chief Executive Len Richards left for South Australia.

"Jo has supported the health service during significant advances, most notably recruitment initiatives designed to deliver a stable workforce, and the development of a values-led organisation,” he said.

"I'm sure the community will give Mr Williamson the warm Central Queensland welcome for which we're known.”