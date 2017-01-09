Melinda to take on world's best in Tahiti

Melinda Barsby has qualified for the U19 Australian Outrigger team which will be competing in the world championships in Tahiti in 2017.

OUTRIGGING: Two bronze medals from the 2016 Outrigging World Sprint Championships take pride of place in Melinda Barsby's already well-stocked trophy cabinet.

The Rockhampton outrigger will have the chance to add to those international accolades when she represents Australia again - this time at the inaugural IVF Va'a World Distance Championships in Tahiti in June.

She will compete in the under-19 division in the 25km OC6 event and is keen to head to the island country which is recognised as a stronghold of the gruelling sport.

"I'm really hoping that we'll perform strongly and can work well as a team,” Barsby said.

"I haven't been to Tahiti before and nor have any of the other girls. We're expecting some really tough competition.”

The team will have an advantage in that four of them, including Barsby, raced together in the medal-winning campaign at the world sprint championships last year.

Barsby is quick to nominate that as the pinnacle of her eight-year career. The championships, held on the Sunshine Coast in May last year, attracted 3000 competitors from 35 countries.

"I went there with the intention of just enjoying the experience. It was a dream come true to represent my country.

"I just kept thinking how many people get to do that.

"I never thought I would be representing Australia, let alone winning medals for Australia so that was huge for me.”

The thrill of outrigging pumps through the veins of every member of Barsby's family.

Her parents Michael and Kathy were high achievers in the sport and her three younger sisters - Emily, Samantha and Sally - are fast making their mark in the canoe.

Barsby said while she relished the intensity and explosive power involved in the sprints, it was the endurance and mental toughness of the marathon that held a special appeal for her.

"They are both enjoyable in their own ways but marathon is definitely my strong suit,” she said yesterday.

"To be good at marathons you have to be good at sprints; that's how you work up your endurance.

"The training is very different for both and it's good to mix up the training.

"In the end it all comes down to how much you love it and how much you're willing to put in.”

Barsby and her Australian teammates will attend regular training camps in the countdown to the testing Tahiti competition, with the next one scheduled for the weekend of January 21.

The 18-year-old said her long-term goal was to one day compete at Molokai but given she is currently juggling work and university, she accepts that it won't happen any time soon.

"For now, I'm looking forward to representing my country again and putting in a good performance in Tahiti,” she said.