Memories sewn up in quilt

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 16th Nov 2016 3:52 PM
Dianne Kershaw shared this photo of her late mother Pat McLaughlin and family quilt, which she is desperate to find after mistakenly donating to Vinnies, Rockhampton.
Dianne Kershaw shared this photo of her late mother Pat McLaughlin and family quilt, which she is desperate to find after mistakenly donating to Vinnies, Rockhampton.

FOR Dianne Kershaw her mother's quilt holds more value to her then 1000 diamonds, especially after her mother's recent passing earlier this month.

But the quilt has been mistakenly donated to Vinnies and sold, leaving Dianne heartbroken and in search of the family keepsake.

"The quilt was made by a friend of mine and I embroidered all our family's first names and with every name I attached a special bead each family member sent me,” Dianne explained.

Dianne and her family gifted the quilt to their mother, Pat McLaughlin for her 80th birthday, 10 years ago.

"This quilt means everything to me because mum absolutely loved it and she was so proud of it,” she said.

"No one could walk in her front door without being shown the quilt, every name and bead.

"It would mean so much to be able to keep adding great great grand babies named and beyond, then keep passing it down.”

Dianne said her mother was so chuffed when she opened her present she was "just stoked” and was left admiring it for quite some time.

"The photo (I've given you) is that very moment.”

The quilt was misplaced after Dianne's mother passed on November 5 while her and her husband were trying to get back from Stockland to see Pat.

"Sadly we didn't make it.”

"Before we got back the quilt was mistakenly put in a bag for Vinnies on the south side and it was sold on Thursday morning last week.”

"I would say to the person who has it to please, please let me have my beautiful mother's quilt back, it needs to be back with our family.

"I don't care if the beads have been removed.

"I just need mum's quilt back where it belongs.

"My heart is broken that the quilt has gone.”

Dianne also took to Facebook, sharing a post hoping the word would get around and eventually reach the person who now has the family heirloom.

