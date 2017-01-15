34°
Michael Chamberlain and his CQ friend shared a tragic bond

Frazer Pearce | 15th Jan 2017 1:00 PM
This October 1990, file photo shows Michael Chamberlain, right, and then his wife Lindy when Lindy launched her book on the disappearance of her baby daughter Azaria in 1980. Chamberlain, who waged a long battle to prove his baby daughter was killed by a dingo in Australia's most notorious case of injustice, has died, Chamberlain's ex-wife Lindy confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. He was 72. (AP Photo/Russell McPhadran, File)
This October 1990, file photo shows Michael Chamberlain, right, and then his wife Lindy when Lindy launched her book on the disappearance of her baby daughter Azaria in 1980. Chamberlain, who waged a long battle to prove his baby daughter was killed by a dingo in Australia's most notorious case of injustice, has died, Chamberlain's ex-wife Lindy confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. He was 72. (AP Photo/Russell McPhadran, File)

The death of Michael Chamberlain last week comes two years after his old friend Jim Beyers passed away in Yeppoon.

The two (Jim, retired to Yeppoon from Mount Morgan) had shared a tragic bond when it came to grieving for missing people.

In 1980, Jim did his best to console Michael and Lindy Chamberlain when their daughter Azaria was taken by a dingo at Ayers Rock.

Photo of Michael Chamberlain, ex-husband of Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton outside Darwin Magistrate Court. Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by a dingo at Uluru in 1980, has died at age 72. (AAP Image/William Carroll)
Photo of Michael Chamberlain, ex-husband of Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton outside Darwin Magistrate Court. Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by a dingo at Uluru in 1980, has died at age 72. (AAP Image/William Carroll)

Mr Chamberlain returned that gesture 21 years later when Jim's wife Beryl vanished in Mount Morgan on January 11, 2001.

In a 2006 interview with The Morning Bulletin, Mr Beyers, (74 at the time) said he and Mr Chamberlain had been friends since meeting as ministers of the 7th Day Adventist Church, in the late 1970s.

And while the Azaria story may have captured the imagination of a nation it had never been a mystery to Jim.

"Michael and Lindy simply did not tell lies,'' Jim insisted.

He said the Chamberlains were vegetarians and the slaughter of animals was foreign to them.

"It is unthinkable Lindy would kill her baby,'' he said. "A dingo did take Azaria.''

A similarity between the two cases is a theory that wild dogs may have taken Beryl and her little dog Lady.

A supplied image of the camping area, including Lindy Chamberlain's tent, where her daughter Azaria went missing on Aug. 17, 1980. The fourth inquest into the death of nine-week-old child Azaria Chamberlain were handed down on Tuesday, June 12, 2012 stating that a dingo killed Azaria. (AAP Image/Supplied)
A supplied image of the camping area, including Lindy Chamberlain's tent, where her daughter Azaria went missing on Aug. 17, 1980. The fourth inquest into the death of nine-week-old child Azaria Chamberlain were handed down on Tuesday, June 12, 2012 stating that a dingo killed Azaria. (AAP Image/Supplied)

Jim said dog packs had been seen in the rugged country west of the old Mount Morgan mine.

The last known sighting of Beryl, 68, and Lady was at the old mine entry, during their usual early morning walk.

Most times Jim went with them, but on that fateful day he slept in.

No trace of them was ever found despite an extensive four-day search.

An inquest heard there were abandoned mine shafts she may have fallen in to.

Jim said Lady always went on walks without a leash and would not have gone near such a pitfall.

Beryl Beyers.File photo
Beryl Beyers.File photo

It was also suggested Beryl may have been abducted. Jim doubts that.

He thinks wild dogs may have taken Beryl but also offered another possibility.

Beryl had been receiving treatment for depression for almost a year before her disappearance.

"At times she would remark that she 'felt like crawling into a hollow log','' he said.

"Perhaps she did find some place to hide and blocked the entrance.''

As a diabetic, even if she had food and water, Beryl could have only survived three days without insulin.

Jim said she had wandered away twice before, but on both occasions had "snapped out'' of what had appeared to be some kind of hallucination.

Although he continued to grieve for his lost wife, his love for her never changed.

Testament to this were six photos of Beryl in his lounge room. One of these was their large framed wedding photo.

Jim Beyers holds a wedding photo of his wife Beryl. He is supported here by son Glenn and daughter-in-law Annette.
Jim Beyers holds a wedding photo of his wife Beryl. He is supported here by son Glenn and daughter-in-law Annette.

"She is absolutely beautiful,'' he said.

"She looks like (movie star) Jane Wyman.

"We were both virgins when we were married and our love endured for almost 50 years. We were soul mates.''

Mr Beyers said Beryl nearly died from kidney failure when she was four-years-old.

"All the local churches forgot their differences and united in prayer for her,'' he said.

"I believe that is what saved her, so I regard our 48 years of marriage as borrowed time.”

Footnote: No trace of Beryl has every been found.

In February 2016 the message below was posted on the Australian Missing Person's Facebook site.

On January 11, 2001, 68 year old Beryl Beyers was last seen walking her dog at the entrance to the Mt Morgan gold mine in QLD. Despite a massive 4 day search that included 65 SES volunteers, Beryl was not found. Today, her granddaughter would like to ask that Beryl is not forgotten. Call 1800 333 000 with any information

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
