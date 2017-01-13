Michelle Landry's biggest challenge this year is Shoalwater

THE Morning Bulletin asks the region's leader about the year that was, and what is to come for 2017 in Central Queensland.

Rockhampton MP Michelle Landry talks car parks, roads and the defence force:

What were your biggest achievements in 2016?

One of the biggest achievements for me in 2016 was being successful in retaining the seat of Capricornia for a second straight term. Read more here.

This was an historic achievement as I was first conservative female MP to win the seat in consecutive elections for more than 100 years. The win was nationally significant as I was able to deliver the golden 76th seat that the Prime Minister required to retain government in the Coalition's own right.

Sitting Capricornia MP Michelle Landry casts her vote this morning at the Rockhampton Baptist Church polling booth.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin Amber Hooker

The trust that the voters of Capricornia have put in me is humbling and pushes me to work harder for my area and ensure that we become the best we can be.

When it comes to project funding, my biggest achievement in 2016 was securing our $330 million water, jobs and growth plan for Capricornia.

The key component of this is $132 million to pay for half of the construction and the final business case required for Rookwood Weir near Rockhampton. The project still awaits state government paperwork, but overtime would bring 2,100 new jobs and is forecast to double agricultural production in the Fitzroy area to $2 billion annually.

Hospital carpark funding:

I was the first MP to successfully lobby for money to help kick start the Rockhampton Hospital carpark project. The Federal Coalition chipped in $7 million to get things rolling, while Labor's state Health Minister said the carpark was not a priority for the city's patients. He was clearly wrong. Read more here.

Highways:

In addition, we are delivering over $150 million in road infrastructure, including $60 million for a four lane highway between Gracemere and Rockhampton, $100 million to upgrade the Bruce Highway to four lanes through Parkhurst and $75 million to kick start the Walkerston Bypass to rid Walkerston of heavy vehicles and dangerous loads.

Work is underway on Bruce Highway in North Rocky. The Federal Government is spending $100 million. Bill Korte, Michelle Landry, Cr Rose Swadling pictured. Contributed

The Coalition also provided millions of dollars in funding to help repair Pilbeam Drive on Mt Archer and work on Scenic Drive near Yeppoon - both of which were damaged by a cyclone. Read more here.

Sporting upgrades:

We have also committed over $14 million on upgrading sporting facilities throughout Capricornia, including $1.5 million to kick start a walking track up to the summit of Mt Archer; $1.5 million towards Emu Park's Hartley Street Sporting Reserve and $600,000 the Rockhampton Hockey Association to build a second artificial turf.

Permanent federal court circuit judge:

I and the local legal fraternity also successfully lobbied for a permanent Federal Court Circuit judge in Rockhampton (servicing Mackay and Rockhampton and Central Qld) to help families struggling in family court and domestic violence matters. CQ has some of the highest DV rates in Qld. The judge was named and began work in early 2016. Read more here.

Ending truckies RSRT dispute:

One of our important industries in CQ is the transport sector. In 2016, I was proud to back local Mum and Dad truckies in their bid to have parliament axe Labor's controversial Road Safety Remuneration Tribunal (RSRT).The RSRT - set up by the Gillard/Rudd government - would have seen many local truck companies close their doors due to new charges and taxes. Led by the National Party, parliament voted to dump the RSRT. Read more here.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in 2016?

The biggest challenge I faced in 2016 was getting the state government on board with our plan to invest in Rockhampton and Central Queensland.

In the lead up to the federal election, the biggest concern I heard from my constituents was parking at the Base Hospital. This is why I lobbied and was successful in getting $7 million to kick start the Rockhampton Base Hospital carpark, while the state government needed to be coaxed into delivering their portion of this key piece of infrastructure.

Michelle Landry outside the Rockhampton Hospital Photo: Contributed

In addition to the Base Carpark, we delivered $130 million for half of the construction costs of Rookwood Weir. When the State Government said that they wouldn't fund it without another business case, we put another $2 million for the final business case for Rookwood. This is a project that I am proud to be backing and it is a shame that the state government is being dragged to the table kicking and screaming when our region needs all the investment it can get.

If you could change one decision you made in 2016 what would it be?

While it is not a direct decision I have made, I would have like to have seen more jobs created in the Central Queensland region. Projects like Rookwood Weir could have been ticked off by the State Government much sooner and the first of the 2,100 expected new jobs rolled out. I would have liked to have seen the Adani Carmichael Mine approved earlier by the Queensland state government; and I would have been extremely happy to see the State Government approve a boutique gaming licence for Great Keppel Island and have seen construction start on GKI this year.

What is the biggest challenge facing our region in 2017?

One of the biggest challenges I hear from my constituents is about job security. This is why I have been lobbying for infrastructure like Rookwood Weir, the development of a hospital carpark for Rockhampton and other infrastructure projects like highway upgrades that will create work. Read more here.

In regard to employment, the issue of casualisation of the workforce in our mining sector is proving to be one of biggest issues in the western part of Capricornia. It is one that I have been consistently flagging with senior colleagues in Canberra. And it is an issue that I have challenged some of the biggest mining companies about their practices. Casualisation of the workforce on a mass scale in the coal sector impacts on the viability of our small western mining towns and greatly impacts on the health and mental welfare of individual workers and their families in Central Qld. It is unfair that a worker on a permanent contract and a worker on a casual contract worked side by side doing the same job, but the casual employee does not get access to holiday leave, sick leave or family leave (in the case of a sick child or family emergency). Some are forced to work even when they are sick, or else they don't take home a pay packet that week for their family to live off.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Lawson Geddes at his Couti-Outi property in the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion area. contributed

As further challenge for 2017 is the impact on local landholders, small business and workers in the Marlborough district as a result of Defence plans to expand the Shoalwater Bay Military zone. I will certainly continue to listen and take their voice back to my senior colleagues in Canberra. It is a complex local and national issue. The underlying serious consequences of Defence forcibly acquiring more land, social issues, emotional stress, jobs in rural communities; and the wider economic impact on property owners and Mum and Dad run businesses in the Marlborough township is something I continue to work with local people on. It is an uneasy time for them. I am their conjute to Canberra. As such, I am listening to local residents and relaying their concerns to my Parliamentary colleagues, including Defence Minister Marise Payne. I will continue to engage with local people and industries in the district. And I encourage them to come for forward with their concerns. Read more here.

What are you looking forward to the most in 2017?

We have seen signs of major improvements in the coal and resources sector with new mining operations opening or former mines re-opening, offering more jobs in the electorate. I look forward to a continued resurgence in our resources sector. I also look forward to the development of other industries such major solar farms at Clermont and Moranbah (worth hundreds of millions of dollars) and I look forward to key infrastructure projects, such as Rookwood Weir near Rockhampton starting, bringing more jobs to our region. I am also looking forward to seeing the construction of the Rockhampton hospital carpark finally get underway.