Michel's Patisserie Allenstown under television spotlight

16th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
BAKE OFF: Michel's Patisserie chef Bev Ward.
BAKE OFF: Michel's Patisserie chef Bev Ward. Contributed

ON your marks, get set, bake! Cake connoisseurs at Michel's Patisserie Allenstown are getting ready for the ultimate bake off after watching the first episode of Foxtel's new The Great Australian Bake Off series.

Local franchise partners Jacqueline Davison and Linda Barclay were so inspired by the show they said their store will be launching a new exclusive 'Taste Of The Great Australian Bake Off' range.

Residents in Rockhampton will be able to get a taste of the popular baking show as their local Michel's Patisserie features a product reflecting each week's theme from the program in store.

"We are really excited to be able to give our customers a real taste of what is trending from The Great Australian Bake Off," Jacqueline and Linda said.

"Each week our customers will get to see a new product in store that has been specially crafted to fit with the show's weekly baking themes.　　

"The new range will consist of a combination of signature and newly developed products that have been designed by Michel's talented patisserie chefs."

Jacqueline and Linda said their customers are encouraged to come into store each week to see the whole range.　

"The weekly products are top secret and will be released each week only after the weekly theme has been revealed on the show," Jacqueline and Linda said.

"Last week we highlighted our signature Rosette Cake to celebrate 'cake' week.

"We want our customers to be a part of the excitement, so we will also be giving away a special product each week on the Michel's national Facebook page."

Customers wanting to enter the competition can Visit www.facebook.com/-MichelsPatisserie or www.michels.com.au.

Lifestyle FOOD's The Great Australian Bake Off will test 12 bakers on their technical skills, creativity and overall baking brilliance and will once again be judged by culinary icons Maggie Beer and Matt Moran.　

The Great Australian Bake Off is a FremantleMedia Australia production for Foxtel based on a format by Love Productions, distributed by BBC Worldwide and broadcast by the BBC in the UK.

For more information about Michel's Patisserie visit www.michels.com.au.

