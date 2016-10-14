Mine worker's eyes injured by laser during industrial action

AN ANGLO American employee was injured by a laser to her eye at Capcoal mine today during industrial action.

The incident has sparked demands from the mining company that the CFMEU assist to identify the person responsible.

Anglo American released a statement which claimed a woman's eyes were injured as a result of a laser light deliberately aimed at her by people gathered at the Camm Park picket line as protected industrial action took place.

"While Anglo American respects each employee's right to participate in the protected industrial action at Capcoal mine, we are extremely concerned and disappointed that this action has today resulted in a female mine employee being injured while exercising her legal right to attend work at our mine site,” the statement read.

"The mine worker is being treated by specialists for injuries to her eyes caused by a laser light deliberately aimed at her by people gathered at the Camm Park picket line.

"Anglo American is treating the matter very seriously and taking action through the authorities to prevent any further injuries from happening.

"We are determined to protect the legal right of our employees not participating in the protected industrial action to attend work without intimidation or harassment.”

Anglo American claimed several actions of serious intimidation had taken place, and called on the CFMEU to identify those responsible.

"We also call on the CFMEU to publicly distance themselves from such unlawful action and to take all steps to prevent any further unsafe or intimidatory behaviour on their picket line or in the broader Middlemount community,” Anglo American stated.