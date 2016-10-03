Mining report highlights achievements

THE Department of Natural Resources and Mines' annual report was tabled in parliament last Friday, highlighting the sustainable management of Queensland's natural resources.

These resources continue to support businesses and attract economic investment for communities across the state.

Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham said the department's support to develop Queensland's land, water, mineral and petroleum resources in the last 12 years was balanced against protecting and sustaining the natural environment.

"I am pleased that Queensland's enviable natural resources are creating so many economic opportunities for our state, as we continue striving to achieve the right balance ,” Dr Lynham said.

"The Department of Natural Resources and Mines' 2015-16 annual report features a number of achievements, including the release of the first ever Annual Exploration Program to help resource companies better plan their exploration programs and expenditure, and provide more opportunities to promote Queensland on a global scale.

"This initiative is a key example of the Palaszczuk Government's approach to engaging with all stakeholders, which is critical in delivering our commitments.

"My department's work in creating new opportunities in North West Queensland through the establishment of a minerals province task force and the recent opening of tenders for exploration in the north-west has already delivered significant benefits to the region.

"During the last 12 months we have also focused on protecting our natural environment.

"The department trialled, and then launched, a new early detection system to assist in identifying unlawful vegetation clearing before it becomes wide-spread.

"This ensures landholders who may be inadvertently clearing vegetation without a permit are informed early, avoiding significant land being cleared where it shouldn't and preventing lengthy investigations and compliance action.”

Dr Lynham said the department was negotiating native title consent determinations, enabling traditional owners to reclaim their land.

"The department negotiated 12 native title consent determinations during 2015-16, taking Queensland's total to 117, the highest of any state or territory in the country,” he said.

Black lung was also on the agenda, with industry standards improving and vigilant inspections taking place.

"We have also continued to address the re-emergence of coal workers' pneumoconiosis by working with industry and unions to improve dust monitoring standards and our coal workers' health scheme,” Dr Lynham said.

"The Queensland Mines Inspectorate continued its vigilance in 2015-16.

"A total of 2230 inspections were undertaken by Mines Inspectors across Queensland during 2015-16, including visits to open cut coal mines, abandoned mine sites and even inspections of gas cooking appliances to protect patrons at the Ekka.”