MIRROR ANGLER: New moon brings fishing closures

TEAM EFFORT: Group weigh in at the Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Club October competition held over the weekend.

CORAL reef fin fish will be off limits from this Friday, October 28, as the first of two annual closures that protect these fish during spawning season commences.

This year the first closure starts immediately after midnight at the beginning of October 28 and ends immediately before midnight at the end of November 1.

A reef fish web guide is available online at www.fisheries.qld.gov.au to help fishers identify fish listed as coral reef fin fish.

Brendan Reed caught this barramundi in Coorooman Creek during the Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Club comp.

These include cods and groupers, emperors, parrotfishes, sweetlips, wrasses, coral trout, fusiliers, surgeonfishes, tropical snappers and seaperches.

With offshore fishing limited mackerel will be a great target with heaps of doggie and spotty mackerel around at present, all the local inshore spots have produced good numbers of fish when they come on the bite over the last few weeks.

Brian Fleming from Seabreeze Marine with his good spotty mackerel.

Estuary fishing is good at present with a small window left of the barramundi season, Corio Bay and Coorooman Creek have fished well with good numbers of barramundi and salmon on parts of the tide that the fish bite.

Bream and flathead are also biting well and in good numbers along the coast.

Mud crabs are still a bit slow with only a few caught over the weekend, bigger tides coming up and warmer weather should see good numbers of crab starting to feed up the estuaries.

Fabian Sutton using the catch and release method along with a tag during the Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Club comp held over the weekend.

The Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Clubs next competition will be held on November 19 and 20 with the weigh in at 2pm Sunday at the Treehouse Tavern.

Entry forms are available from the Treehouse Tavern in Cawarral, rules and regulations are on the TTFFC Facebook page.

If you would like to get your photo in the Mirror Angler page post your photo to CQ Fishing Brag Page on Facebook also like the page, include the name of the angler and any info you would like to add.