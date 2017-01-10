34°
Missing Coast sailor a 'cheeky character' and good mate

10th Jan 2017 5:52 AM
Trent Anstee and Jacqueline Spencer were sailing The Whitsundays when Mr Anstee fell from the catamaran they were on.
Trent Anstee and Jacqueline Spencer were sailing The Whitsundays when Mr Anstee fell from the catamaran they were on. Warren Lynam

BREAKING: A massive air and sea search is underway in The Whitsundays for a Sunshine Coast sailor who is believed to have fallen overboard from a catamaran.

Well-known sailor Trent Anstee was reported missing at 6.30am Monday when others aboard the vessel Predator, moored near Middle Percy Island, woke to find him gone.

The 39-year-old Minyama man, who is well-known in Sunshine Coast sailing circles, is believed to have been sailing The Whitsundays area with his friend, Jacqueline Spencer.

The couple were expected back on the Coast within weeks.

Police investigators were flown by charter helicopter to Middle Percy Island and boarded the catamaran while the RACQ Rescue helicopter, four fixed-wing aircraft and three boats were called in to join the search.

The crew of the rescue helicopter reported strong currents, strong winds and rough conditions in the area, 70 nautical miles south-east of Mackay.

Trent Anstee and his mum Helen.
Trent Anstee and his mum Helen. Brett Wortman / 180026

Mooloolaba Yacht Club media manager, Tracey Johnstone, said Mr Anstee had been a sailor for most of his life and was well-liked in sailing circles.

"He learnt with his father and since his father's death he has sailed the family boat, the 40-foot Predator, actively racing with Mooloolaba Yacht Club every chance he got," she said.

"He was always willing to take visiting sailors on the fast catamaran.

"His many sailing friends have always appreciated his skills as a sailor and a good mate."

She described Mr Anstee as "a cheeky character" who enjoyed life to the full, as long as it involved sailing.

"It's his passion just like Predator."

Mr Anstee's sister, Kelly Layne, is an Olympic level equestrian competitor, based in America.

Their mother Helen is a national equestrian judge and also a keen sailor.

"The whole of the Coast sailing community will be hoping he can found, safe and well," Ms Johnstone said.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  catamaran editors picks mackay sailor sunshine coast

