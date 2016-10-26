MISSING: one school hour hotspot missing from RACQ list

June 4 crash at the corner of Bolsover and Stanley St. The van rolled to its side Photo Trinette Stevens / Morning Bulletin

3pm: AS RACQ revealed Rockhampton top five worst roads in the region, a driving instructor pointed to one intersection near three schools that needs upgrading.

RACQ today released the most dangerous crash zones based on RACQ Insurance claims over the last three years.

The five roads were Yaamba Rd, Fitzroy St, Bolsover St, Musgrave St and the Bruce Highway at Fairy Bower.

Evolution Training instructor Leyland Barnett said he was not surprised these streets made the list as he constantly sees drivers being distracted by mobile phones and GPS.

He said there was one intersection that he feels need upgrading urgently which was the Farm/Scott/McLaughlin streets intersection down from Glenmore State School, Glenmore High School and Farm Street Early Learning Centre.

Mr Barnett said there was a really bad blind spot when motorists turn right off Scott St onto Farm St to go up to the high school.

"Sometimes you get two cars trying to squeeze through the intersection at the same time,” he said.

"It's a problem during peak hours.”

He said he believed there needed to be dedicated turning lanes on McLaughlin and Scott streets.

Mr Barnett said he had seen a lot of work done by governments to fix blackspots along Fitzroy Street including the Fitzroy and George St intersection and Fitzroy and East streets intersection.

However, he said there was still work needed to be done around the Fitzroy and Bolsover Streets intersection.

RACQ has released the most dangerous crash zones based on RACQ Insurance claims over the last three years.

Top five worst roads in Rockhampton

Yaamba Road, Parkhurst - 69 crashes

Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton City - 61 crashes

Bruce Highway, Fairy Bower - 59 crashes

Musgrave Street, Berserker - 58 crashes

Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City - 38 crashes

RACQ's Renee Smith said some of the most unsafe roads were also Rockhampton's busiest roads.

"We know these roads are packed with motorists each and every day, and this congestion is a major contributing factor in many of these crashes,” Ms Smith said.

"It's vital motorists take care and keep their eyes on the road as we're seeing a lot of distracted driver crashes, particularly in built up urban areas.”

Ms Smith said more funding needed to be dedicated to upgrading these troublesome roads and intersections.

"This data brings home just how important it is that all three levels of government work together to focus its funding on these black spots,” she said.

"Just because you're in traffic and moving slowly doesn't mean you can't be involved in a dangerous crash.”

