Missing quilt mystery unravels for Rocky woman

IT WAS the quilt which sparked a nation wide search and thanks to the power of Facebook, Dianne Kershaw has been reunited with her late mother's most prized possession.

The quilt, which had the family's names embroidered on it, was accidentally donated to Vinnies after Dianne's mother passed away earlier this month.

In a desperate plea to find her mothers beloved blanket Dianne took to Facebook and with thousands of shares and comments the blanket has been found.

"The lady who had purchased the quilt from Vinnies is Bev Watson,” Dianne said.

"When she saw the quilt she knew straight away that it was special and should not have been there so she took it home to save it from being sold to someone who wouldn't love it.”

Bev who doesn't have Facebook had no idea there was such a search going on for the quilt until her niece mentioned it to her during a visit.

"Bev rang her good friend at WIN News in Rocky to say she had my mum's quilt and wanted to return it.”

Dianne said the phone call she received Wednesday afternoon from Kent at WIN was a phone call she would always remember.

"Gary (my husband) and I met Bev at Kershaw Gardens Thursday morning to collect the quilt.”

"It was such a beautiful and overwhelming morning for all of us and I can't thank Bev enough for the love, care and respect she showed my mum's quilt.

"Bev knows how thankful we are to have our special quilt back, we thank her from the bottom of our hearts and her niece for chatting to her about it.

"She is a beautiful lady with a beautiful heart.”

Dianne said her family were all humbled by the response they received with people sharing and reporting their story.

"Thank you so very much and thank you all for your kind words since the quilt was returned,” she said.