Missing Rockhampton man has been located

UPDATE 1.20PM: POLICE confirm a man missing from The Range this morning has been found.

Ronald Lawson (pictured) was last seen at around 7.30am on December 30 at a retirement village on Agnes Street.

A statement issued by Queensland Police said the "79-year-old man missing from Rockhampton has been located safe and well. Thanks to the public and media for their assistance”.

UPDATE 1PM: Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 79-year-old man missing from Rockhampton.

Ronald Lawson (pictured) was last seen at around 7.30am on December 30 at a retirement village on Agnes Street, and has not made contact with family since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as being Caucasian in appearance, of heavy build, approximately 178cms tall, with grey hair.

Anyone who may be able to assist is being urged to contact police.

UPDATE 11AM: POLICE are responding to witnesses placing the 70-year-old man near the duck ponds on Lower Dawson Rd.

He is described as being in his 70s, 5ft 10, of solid build with grey hair, wearing grey shorts and possibly a grey shirt.

INITIAL 10AM: THE search is on for a man in his 70s who has wandered away from The Range Village this morning.

He is described as being in his 70s, 5ft 10, of solid build with grey hair, wearing grey shorts and possibly a grey shirt.

The Morning Bulletin understands he might be hard to communicate with because he is not wearing his hearing aids.