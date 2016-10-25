28°
News

Modelling comes naturally for this Rocky girl

Chloe Lyons
| 25th Oct 2016 12:00 PM
CROWNING GLORY: Charlie Austin competed at Miss Teen and won the title of Qld Miss Teen Senior Overall Winner from girls across Queensland. Photo: Isabella Photography
CROWNING GLORY: Charlie Austin competed at Miss Teen and won the title of Qld Miss Teen Senior Overall Winner from girls across Queensland. Photo: Isabella Photography Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALTHOUGH she hasn't been modelling for long, local girl Charlie Austin is already showing the world she's got what it takes.

The 17-year-old Rockhampton Grammar student took out the top spot in the Miss Teen Queensland state finals earlier this month.

The two day competition, based in Mackay, saw the girls participate in a wide range of activities to test their modelling chops.

"The first day we did photoshoots in all different locations, we did heaps of stuff all around Mackay and Airlie,” Charlie said.

"The second day we had a rehearsal where we learnt a dance that we did at the beginning of the show.”

Charlie won the swim suit portion of the competition.

During question time, Charlie was asked if she "could invite anyone to a party living or dead” who would she invite and sweetly replied her "grandfather, so he could meet all the grandkids and get to know them”.

As well as the usual beauty contest prizes of flowers, a sash and a crown, Charlie won the opportunity to go to Carins to compete in Miss Teen Australia early next year.

In the short time Charlie has been involved in modelling, she's won Miss Country Girl Rockhampton in September this year and placed 20th in their national competition.

She also snagged a speaking role in We Were Tomorrow, which was partially filmed in Rockhampton.

"I've always enjoyed preforming and being on stage, but it was only recently I was told I should peruse modelling because I'm tall,” Charlie laughed.

"I really got into it a year or two ago, I've done a fair bit since.

"I'm not with a modelling agency, but I'm looking for one.

"I'm also really interested in acting, but I feel like modelling will definitely be my start.”

Charlie has her sights set on the big smoke next year, hoping to head down to Brisbane to study and continue with her modelling.

"I'd love to go down and study and do modelling in Brisbane,” she said.

"I'll probably something to do with journalism and communications.

"I'm really interested in presenting and producing.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  competition miss teen australia queensland finals modelling rockhampton grammar school

Modelling comes naturally for this Rocky girl

Modelling comes naturally for this Rocky girl

Although she hasn't been modelling for long, local girl Charlie Austin is already showing the world she's got what it takes.

Retailers announced for Parkhurst shopping precinct

Parkhurst Town Centre latest update.

New retailers announced for Parkhurst Town Centre

Livingstone records greatest rental vacancy rate fall in Qld

$500 p/w in Yeppoon, five bedroom house with two bathrooms and three garages

Rental vacancies tumble in Livingstone after being 12% in June

QSIA's claims unfounded - Bill Byrne

Nathan Johnston at the Rocky Barra Bounty. Photo Contributed

"The claims that the barra were smaller were not true.”

Local Partners

Modelling comes naturally for this Rocky girl

Although she hasn't been modelling for long, local girl Charlie Austin is already showing the world she's got what it takes.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

$2000 raised for SES at morning tea

ALL SMILES: Grace Hiron & Carol Rankin.

SES receive $2000, raised from a morning tea earlier this month.

Program announced for weekend's film festival

Lead character Frankie in one of the Capricorn Film Festival's short films, Slingshot, to screen this weekend.

Over 20 short films by CQ filmmakers to screen this weekend

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

STEVE Irwin’s father Bob has revealed the huge injury toll of the Crocodile Hunter’s adventurous life in the lead-up to his death.

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Scary hoping Posh and Sporty will re-join The Spice Girls

Mel B

Mel B hoping Victoria Beckham, Mel C will re-join The Spice Girls

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Honey you still love me right?!"

REVIEW: Michael McIntyre has Brisbane in stitches

Michael McIntyre in a scene from his TV series Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

BRITISH comedian is in the country on his Happy and Glorious Tour.

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal bills

Sir Cliff Richard

"'Don't worry, I'm loaded. I won't keep you to it.' "

Bindi Irwin named in MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Splendid Family Home in Tranquil Frenchville Position!

211 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $475,000 Neg

Say hello to your new address with this value packed property that boasts a spacious, low maintenance brick home, sparkling inground pool and much more! It's all...

Frenchville Villas- Privacy and Security Assured

Lot 6,175 Frenchvile Road, Frenchville Villas, Frenchville...

Unit 3 2 2 $359,000

Frenchville has always been the most sought after location in Rockhampton, with its beautiful flowing creeks, walking track, cool mountain breezes and plenty of...

Executive Home with Ocean Views Under $550,000

23 Buccaneer Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 3 2 $529,000

You will love coming home to the unrivalled sense of peace, privacy afforded by this cleverly designed masterpiece offering all the space, elegance and quality you...

Potential 4th bedroom, Huge Rumpus, Ocean Views!

48 Poinciana Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 3 3 INVITING ALL...

Perched on a 648m2 allotment at the upper end of Poinciana Avenue is this remarkable Ocean View Property. Immaculately maintained and cared for by its long-term...

Amazing, Easy , Unit Living at Beautiful Tall Pines in Frenchville Only $249,000

6/385 Shand Street, Frenchville 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $249,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom brick unit is located only 2 min walk to IGA Frenchville. Perfect for retirees, investors, singles, couples or those who love to travel..

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

SNAP UP THIS TOP INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY- IN FRENCHVILLE- $249,000

353 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This beautifully presented, 2 storey family home, right in the heart of Frenchville is just perfect for the 1st home buyer, families, singles, couples and smart...

Country living at affordable price!

221 Auton & Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Always dreamt about owning your own piece of paradise? Wait no longer. This 2.47 acre (1 Ha) block of land is surrounded by breathtaking views, cool breeze and...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $499,000

Spacious & very well built this 2 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $458,000 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $445,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals