Modelling comes naturally for this Rocky girl

CROWNING GLORY: Charlie Austin competed at Miss Teen and won the title of Qld Miss Teen Senior Overall Winner from girls across Queensland. Photo: Isabella Photography

ALTHOUGH she hasn't been modelling for long, local girl Charlie Austin is already showing the world she's got what it takes.

The 17-year-old Rockhampton Grammar student took out the top spot in the Miss Teen Queensland state finals earlier this month.

The two day competition, based in Mackay, saw the girls participate in a wide range of activities to test their modelling chops.

"The first day we did photoshoots in all different locations, we did heaps of stuff all around Mackay and Airlie,” Charlie said.

"The second day we had a rehearsal where we learnt a dance that we did at the beginning of the show.”

Charlie won the swim suit portion of the competition.

During question time, Charlie was asked if she "could invite anyone to a party living or dead” who would she invite and sweetly replied her "grandfather, so he could meet all the grandkids and get to know them”.

As well as the usual beauty contest prizes of flowers, a sash and a crown, Charlie won the opportunity to go to Carins to compete in Miss Teen Australia early next year.

In the short time Charlie has been involved in modelling, she's won Miss Country Girl Rockhampton in September this year and placed 20th in their national competition.

She also snagged a speaking role in We Were Tomorrow, which was partially filmed in Rockhampton.

"I've always enjoyed preforming and being on stage, but it was only recently I was told I should peruse modelling because I'm tall,” Charlie laughed.

"I really got into it a year or two ago, I've done a fair bit since.

"I'm not with a modelling agency, but I'm looking for one.

"I'm also really interested in acting, but I feel like modelling will definitely be my start.”

Charlie has her sights set on the big smoke next year, hoping to head down to Brisbane to study and continue with her modelling.

"I'd love to go down and study and do modelling in Brisbane,” she said.

"I'll probably something to do with journalism and communications.

"I'm really interested in presenting and producing.”