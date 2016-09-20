Monster trucks go head-to-head on Rockhampton soil

Clive Featherby in Outback Thunda wows the crowd during a Monster Truck event in 2014. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

A swarm of 1500-horsepower, methanol-breathing monster trucks will invade Rockhampton Showgrounds for one night only, this Saturday, September 24.

A full night of adrenaline-packed entertainment is promised with Australia's largest fleet of supercharged V8 Monster Trucks sure to wow the crowds with their gravity defying, destructive, car crushing show.

Fresh off the back of capacity crowds in Cairns, the team from Monster Events are excited to settle the long-running battle between the American and Australian drivers on Rockhampton soil.

Kreg Christensen showed why he was a World Champion as he recovers the truck from this stunt during the freestyle section at the Monster Trucks Event in 2014. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable

"The Aussies put up a good fight in Cairns and ultimately walked away with the trophy,” former Monster Jam American driver Kreg Christensen said.

"I'm not one to take losing too easily, so I'm out for blood this weekend.

"It's all or nothing, they won't know what's hit them.”

The adrenalin is sure to be pumping with the monster trucks firing up their engines with a show to excite all ages.

Kids favourites Scooby Doo, Raptors Rampage and Wicked will be on show along with Revenge, Convict and new monster truck MisMayhem in a head-to-head battle for total destruction.

Hayden Francis of Sydney gets Scooby-Doo in the air at Stadium Mackay in the Freestyle section of the Monster Trucks FMX Unleashed Event in 2014. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable

Fans will be kept on the edge of their seats with monster trucks reaching new heights with massive airtime, gigantic jumps and electrifying freestyle.

Not to be outdone; the freestyle motocross team will perform insane mid-air stunts along with a flame throwing jet car and a huge fireworks display.

Gates open at 3pm and the fun gets underway at 3:30pm with an hour-long pit party; the the perfect photo opportunity to get up close to the giant trucks and meet the drivers ahead of the show starting at 5pm.

Pre-purchase tickets online at www.monsterevents.com.au or at Autobarn Rockampton.

Tickets can also be purchased on the night from the ticket office at the venue.