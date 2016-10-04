Mooring requires consultation

Monkey Beach at Great Keppel Island is one of the proposed sites for a public mooring.

THE opportunity for stakeholders to provide feedback on the sites of 10 public moorings off the Capricorn Coast will close on November 30.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said preliminary locations had been based on spatial data, historical use and benthic communities.

These locations include sites at at Sloping Island, Big Peninsula, Monkey Beach, Barren Island and Bald Rock, and two sites each at Shelving Beach and Man and Wife Rocks and will be refined by targeted consultation.

Mrs Lauga said the program was aimed at increasing local tourism and our international recognition.

"This is part of the Palaszczuk Government's $2.4 million series of public mooring infrastructure along the Great Barrier Reef to create internationally recognised 'scenic drives by the sea' and boost local tourism along the Queensland coastline,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The project is one of the first to be announced through the Government's $180 million Significant Regional Infrastructure Projects Program, a key program of the State Infrastructure Plan which will deliver regionally significant projects across the state to address an economic or social need, and support local jobs.”

Where logistically feasible, reef protection markers (RPMs) would be complemented by public moorings.

"Public moorings promote and provide safe, convenient and sustainable access at high use destinations by reducing the need for boat users to drop their anchor,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Additionally RPMs are used to clearly designate no anchoring areas, mitigating the risk of anchor damage particularly on sensitive island fringing reefs.”

"Together, they achieve on-going protection and provide for sustainable use of the reef's most popular dive and snorkelling destinations, visited by both tourists and recreational boat users.”