More active cyclone season ahead for Queensland

Amber Hooker
| 3rd Nov 2016 12:13 PM
CLIMATE OUTLOOK: The Bureau of Meteorology's seasonal outlook for November to January.

THE Capricornia District could receive rainfalls above its median between November to January and the Bureau of Meteorology urge people to prepare for storms now.

The Bureau has forecast an average to above-average number of cyclones are expected for the 2016-17 Australian tropical cyclone season (November-April).

They cited weak La Nina conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean and warmer than average ocean temperature to the north east of the country as having influenced the outlook.

According to the Bureau's seasonal climate outlook, Rockhampton is 40% likely to receive more than its 262mm median rainfall, diminishing to just 4% for rainfalls in excess of 400mm.

Similarly, Yeppoon is 40% likely to exceed its 330mm median rainfall, with only a 4% chance of receiving more than 500mm.

Bureau of Meteorology acting regional director Bruce Gunn said the warmer weather brings with it increased risks with the onset of the northern Australia fire season in spring, storms, and of course cyclones and flooding.

"Weak La Nina conditions are likely to influence the climate of eastern Australia, and also point toward a more active cyclone season this year in contrast to the strong El Nino conditions of last summer,” Mr Gunn said.

During the 2015-16 season Tropical Cyclone Stan was the only coastal crossing, near Port Hedland in Western Australia in late January.

In February Tropical Cyclone Tatiana developed in the Coral Sea about 1000km north-east of Mackay, but posed no threat to the Queensland coast.

The release of the Tropical Cyclone Season Outlook for 2016-17 marks the start of severe weather public awareness campaigns in northern Australia.

Residents in northern coastal regions are being reminded to prepare now for the coming season.

Tropical cyclones are low pressure systems that form over warm tropical waters and have at least gale force winds (sustained winds of 63km per hour and gusts of 90km per hour or more) near their centre.

Even tropical cyclones offshore can have significant impacts on coastal areas.

High winds, storm surges and large waves can create dangerous conditions.

