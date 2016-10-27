31°
News

More child safety workers for Rockhampton

27th Oct 2016 6:34 AM
Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said the announcement of additional staff showed the Government was listening to the needs of the community.
Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said the announcement of additional staff showed the Government was listening to the needs of the community. Chris Ison ROK080316cbabybridges

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN EXTRA five frontline child safety workers will begin work in Rockhampton by March next year.

This is part of a continued push to improve the child protection system and keep Queensland children safe.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman said the Palaszczuk Government is investing a further $7.8 million annually to hire 82 new permanent child safety workers across the state to bring down caseloads and to keep Queensland children safe.

"This includes three child safety officers and two child safety support officers for the Rockhampton Child Safety Service Centre,” she said.

"Our child safety staff are dedicated and hard-working people and the work they are doing is increasingly complex. Staff are working more intensively with families and that work is taking longer.

"We are committed to restoring confidence in this system and to ensuring that all service centres across the state have the resources and the staff needed to keep children safe.

"These additional staff will assist existing child safety workers to provide more timely responses to notifications of at risk children and support care teams to case manage children on child protection orders.

"They include front line child safety officers, support officers, team leaders and administrative officers who will help to keep vulnerable children in Queensland safe and support families who are in crisis.”

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said the announcement of additional staff showed the Government was listening to the needs of the community.

"When a child is suffering, our community suffers. Additional staff will mean increased support for local families, and better outcomes for our kids.”

These staff are in addition to the 166 employed by Child Safety Services over the last two years and on top of the 47 extra staff allocated in the 2016-17 Budget and to be employed by the end of the year across the state. 　

Ms Fentiman said the 82 additional positions will cost $5.275m in 2016-17 and $7.875 million in 2017-18, and included:

  • 48 Front Line Child Safety Officers
  • 20 Front Line Child Safety Support Officers
  • 7 Front Line Senior Team Leaders
  • 7 Front Line Support Administrative Officers

The new staff come as Ms Fentiman today released the latest child safety performance data to June 30, 2016, which shows some early signs of improvement but that more needs to be done to keep children safe.

"The latest June data shows more than 90 per cent of notifications in 2015-16 had an investigation commenced. This is a significant improvement on the March quarter data, which was at 85.2 per cent, and reflects the work done since last year to address investigation and assessment timeframes,” Ms Fentiman said.

"However, commencement timeframes are still not where they need to be. The overall proportion of investigations and assessments that started within the response timeframe was 35 per cent. This is not good enough.

"That's why we have invested in an additional 129 frontline and frontline support child safety workers since June to bring down caseloads from an average of 19 to 17, and to keep Queensland children safe.

"These new staff will be further supported by the rollout of specialist investigation teams, which are commencing work to drive better response times and enable frontline child safety staff to spend more time with vulnerable families.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  child safety state government

Time for a Fair Go, Prime Minister

Time for a Fair Go, Prime Minister

DEAR Prime Minister, Welcome to Rockhampton. But let's clear up the cartoon very early in the piece - we don't think you're a clown.

Mayors call on politicians to stop Adani 'red tape'

Senators Murray Watt and Matt Canavan both support the Adani coal mine, but have differing views on the legal challenges which have stalled the project. File cartoon.

Mayors impacted by the proposed Charmichael Coal Mine speak out

VIDEO: Blind spot intersection near Rocky schools

June 4 crash at the corner of Bolsover and Stanley St. The van rolled to its side Photo Trinette Stevens / Morning Bulletin

Intersection near schools one of the worst in the region

WATCH: Cap Coast artists making impression in New York

Julie Barratt and Maaret Sinkko will both exhibit their prints in the Central Booking Gallery during New York Print Week.

Julie Barratt's artwork will take place amongst her global peers'

Local Partners

Thefts from cars decreases dramatically in a week

"We are seeing short-term indications that the community are being more security aware"

Historical tour revs up MG members

REVVED UP: MG Car Club members of Capricornia visit Cockscomb Veterans Retreat.

MG car club members enjoy a two day tour though the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

LISTEN: Headbangers Halloween Hellfest lineup for Rocky gig

LEGENDARY: Odysseus Reborn hail from Bundaberg and will play the Headbangers Halloween Hellfest on October 29.

Four bands on the bill for metal core music gig this Friday night

Program announced for weekend's film festival

Lead character Frankie in one of the Capricorn Film Festival's short films, Slingshot, to screen this weekend.

Over 20 short films by CQ filmmakers to screen this weekend

WATCH: Cap Coast artists making impression in New York

WATCH: Cap Coast artists making impression in New York

The artist and Rockhampton Art Gallery curator was invited to both submit her own and curate artworks from eight Australian printmakers.

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Trump 'worked like hell' to pick up John Travolta's wife

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Trump wrote comments in tribute to Travolta's son Jett

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

The Bachelorette finalists, from left, Matty Johnson, Lee Elliott and Jake Ellis.

It's Matty, Lee or Jake. Who will Georgia choose?

Jake left broken-hearted by Bachelorette break-up

Jake Ellis is one of the final three bachelors on The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and Matty J as her final two suitors.

MOVIE REVIEW: Doctor Strange is out there in a good way

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S new superhero takes viewers along on his mind trip.

Do You Need A Large Family Home?

385 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment area is this large family home with internal stairs to a bedroom, 2nd bathroom, rumpus room with seamless flooring and...

Splendid Family Home in Tranquil Frenchville Position!

211 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $465,000

Say hello to your new address with this value packed property that boasts a spacious, low maintenance brick home, sparkling inground pool and much more! It's all...

Distinctly Different A Class of its Own

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 Auction On Site...

Sitting in an elevated position this picturesque federation style home exudes warmth and ambience. With beautiful original features this home will delight any...

Renovated and Low Maintenance!

28 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $239,000

This home is ideal for anyone looking for a low maintenance property. The home consists of four bedrooms and a good size lounge area as well as large, modern...

FOR SALE STAND ALONE RETAIL SHOP

118 Elphinstone Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Most recently, a fashion clothing retail store, this delightful building is now ... $460,000

Most recently, a fashion clothing retail store, this delightful building is now vacant awaiting your business. The building's location would complement a myriad of...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

Brilliant Lowset Brick Home With Massive Patio and Shed

14 Bondeson Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This fantastic lowset brick home is an absolutely must see NOW- perfectly postioned on a corner allotment, with 2 street access, in the heart of Parkhurst within...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Kitchens/Shed/ 1 Acre- $519,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $519,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes - 4 bedrooms...

Great South Side Find!

61 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 4 $189,000

How often do you find a low set rendered brick home Southside? On an 809m corner allotment with a large shed and plenty of room for cars, boats, trailers and vans?...

Coast biggest rental drop in Qld

Vacancy rates for the September quarter.

Vacancy rates on Coast a promising sign

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Low rent helps teen get ahead

Yeppoon Real Estate principal and owner Esme Coren at one of their rental properties in Yeppoon.

Low rent great for tenant, not for owner

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available