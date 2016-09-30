More rain on the horizon for Capricornia

THURSDAY evening's severe storm system dumped between 25-34mm of rain on the Capricorn region and while the sun is shining today, the soil won't stay dry for too long.

Bureau of Meteorology Rockhampton duty observer Damian Ousley said residents should make the most of favourable conditions across the region this weekend before storms return from early next week.

"We had 25mm here in Rocky on Thursday while Byfield had 34mm and Mt Morgan saw 25mm. There will be more rain coming through from Monday into Tuesday,” Mr Ousley said.

"In Rocky it's going to be sunny on Saturday with a maximum of 30 degrees and on Sunday it will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower, light winds and a maximum of 31.

"The rain on the horizon is from Monday with a chance of showers most likely in the afternoon and evening and the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.”

For those hoping to head off-shore over weekend, Mr Ousley said reasonable conditions could be expected.

"On Saturday morning we'll see winds northwesterly 10 to 15 knots tending northwest to southwesterly early in the morning then becoming variable about 10 knots in the early afternoon,” Mr Ousley said.

"Seas will be below a metre with swells east to southeasterly below one metre.”