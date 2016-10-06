More than 10 vehicles stolen in two months not located

MORE than a dozen stolen vehicles from the region in the past two months have yet to be located.

Police would like help to locate a number of outstanding stolen vehicles:

Blue 2001 Nissan Patrol Station Wagon, rego 225KAO, Berserker

Silver 2004 Triumph Daytona Motorcycle, rego 680KO, Tanby

Blue/White Yamaha 125CC Off-road, Emu Park

Red Kymco MXU300 Quad Bike, Hidden Valley

Blue Yamaha 250 Quad Bike, Hidden Valley

Blue 1995 Toyota Landcruiser Station Wagon, rego 079RRJ, Park Avenue

Maroon 1998 Holden Commodore Sedan, rego 963VUU, Rockhampton

Grey 2006 Proton Gen 2 Hatchback, rego 458TUK, Norman Gardens

White 2011 Toyota Camry Sedan, rego 047RZQ, Rockhampton city

Silver 2009 Ford Territory Station Wagon, rego 724STM, Park Avenue

Blue 2014 Suzuki Swift Hatchback, rego BEC242, Berserker

Orange 2010 KTM 450 EXC-Motor Cycle, rego 536GJ, Frenchville

Police advise to prevent theft of your motor vehicle to lock it and ensure valuables are removed every time you leave your car, ensure that your home is locked and hide your car keys.

"Sadly many people across Rockhampton district, have woken to find their car missing from their driveway or carport and instead of carrying on with their normal day, are faced with calls to the police, insurance companies, making other transport arrangements and considering how they will manage without their vehicle for days/weeks or however long," Senior Constable Tanya Shield wrote on the Police blog.

"Consider for a moment what your car is worth to you and how you would manage should you wake up tomorrow morning and find that your car has been stolen from your home?"

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.