More than 10 vehicles stolen in two months not located

MORE than a dozen stolen vehicles from the region in the past two months have yet to be located.
Police would like help to locate a number of outstanding stolen vehicles:
Blue 2001 Nissan Patrol Station Wagon, rego 225KAO, Berserker
Silver 2004 Triumph Daytona Motorcycle, rego 680KO, Tanby
Blue/White Yamaha 125CC Off-road, Emu Park
Red Kymco MXU300 Quad Bike, Hidden Valley
Blue Yamaha 250 Quad Bike, Hidden Valley
Blue 1995 Toyota Landcruiser Station Wagon, rego 079RRJ, Park Avenue
Maroon 1998 Holden Commodore Sedan, rego 963VUU, Rockhampton
Grey 2006 Proton Gen 2 Hatchback, rego 458TUK, Norman Gardens
White 2011 Toyota Camry Sedan, rego 047RZQ, Rockhampton city
Silver 2009 Ford Territory Station Wagon, rego 724STM, Park Avenue
Blue 2014 Suzuki Swift Hatchback, rego BEC242, Berserker
Orange 2010 KTM 450 EXC-Motor Cycle, rego 536GJ, Frenchville
Police advise to prevent theft of your motor vehicle to lock it and ensure valuables are removed every time you leave your car, ensure that your home is locked and hide your car keys.
"Sadly many people across Rockhampton district, have woken to find their car missing from their driveway or carport and instead of carrying on with their normal day, are faced with calls to the police, insurance companies, making other transport arrangements and considering how they will manage without their vehicle for days/weeks or however long," Senior Constable Tanya Shield wrote on the Police blog.
"Consider for a moment what your car is worth to you and how you would manage should you wake up tomorrow morning and find that your car has been stolen from your home?"
Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.