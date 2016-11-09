THE Pilbeam Theatre's 2016 Morning Melodies season will conclude next month with a powerful tribute to one of the UK's most admired performers, Shirley Bassey.

Starring internationally acclaimed vocalist Brunie Riley, the show is packed with Shirley Bassey classics including Diamonds are Forever, Big Spender, Kiss me Honey Honey, Unchained Melody, Don't Cry Out Loud and Goldfinger, to name just a few.

Bassey's success has spanned more than five decades. She has had a string of hits, perhaps most notably singing the theme songs for the James Bond movies Goldfinger and Diamonds are forever.

Brunie Riley's interpretation of Shirley Bassey has been described as being second only to the lady herself. With a voice of outstanding quality, range and power, audiences and critics throughout the UK, Europe and Asia have raved about her performances, describing Riley's performance as having 'the power...the image...the presence' of Bassey.

Morning Melodies - Shirley Bassey the Ultimate Tribute will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Monday, December 5 at 11am. Tickets are on sale, phone 4927 4111 and online on seeitlive.com.au.

Morning Melodies is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council and Bolsover Radiology, with a free morning tea, courtesy of Brumby's Allenstown, before the show.