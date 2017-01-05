29°
'Mothballed' mines about to make a comeback in CQ

Michelle Gately
5th Jan 2017
Coal generic Hay Point Coal Terminal stacker retriver
Coal generic Hay Point Coal Terminal stacker retriver Emily Smith

ALTHOUGH the resources industry has been on the decline, Rockhampton Councillor Neil Fisher believes 2017 will be the year of revival.

Council's resources spokesperson was pleasantly surprised to see media reports Mineralogy Pty Ltd companies Fairway Coal and Styx Coal had plans underway to develop the Styx Coal project, about 130 km north-west of Rockhampton.

It was a project which had been discussed for some time and one which Cr Fisher said had been "on the fringe” until coal prices started to make gains last year.

mine graphic
mine graphic allan reinikka

"With the current coal prices it's become very viable,” he said.

"I think this project will find a very strong niche in the area.

"It's got a number of real positives.”

Cr Fisher expects to see a number of jobs return to the resources sector this year, saying people would get "quite a few surprises with mines that were mothballed and will come back into play” in coming months.

"You're seeing the revival of the Australian mining companies,” Cr Fisher said.

"They're very small, lean and very focused on that mine getting maximum value for its product.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
