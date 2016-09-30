Mother threw son a party, ended up in court

A SURPRISE party has landed a Parkhurst mother in front of the court.

Annie Ganalai Asse pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to failing to comply with a noise abatement order.

The court heard police attended the defendant's Parkhurst address at 8.25pm earlier this month in response to a noise complaint.

Asse, who was having a surprise 18th birthday party for her son, was given a 96 hour noise abatement order.

Later that night police were parked 100 metres away from the home and could still hear music.

Asse, who has a similar offence from 2013, was fined $450.