Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

BREAKING 10.20AM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance crews are racing to reports of a serious crash on Emu Park Road.

Initial reports suggest a motorbike and car have collided on Emu Park Rd at Keppel Sands.

Reports indicate the motorbike rider, a 62-year-old man, has suffered leg injuries while the driver of the car is not injured.

Motorists in the area are urged to drive with caution and give way to emergency services vehicles.

It is unclear at this stage if the road is blocked.

More to come.