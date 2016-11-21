Motorbike workshop revs up business

PEDDLING PEDALS: Ian Hill shows off his prized red at the Old Bikes at The Workshop event.

IAN Hill bought his first motorbike at just 16 years old, and they've hummed along in his heart ever since.

The Historic Motorbike Club of Queensland member was at the Old Bikes at the Workshop event on Saturday afternoon, sharing his bright red beloved with other motorbike enthusiasts.

He had friend and organisation president Glenn Thompson by his side, who was equally as revved up by the event's surprise turnout.

"We have 40 bikes here today... we are quite happy with that, I thought that if I got 30 I would be happy,” Glenn said.

"For a lot of people it is a nostalgic thing... so they like to come and look at them and speak to the owners.

"It is a social event for us, but it is also to raise a bit of money. We support the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue and the RFDS with any event we have, so any funds we raise we donate straight to them.”

With a gleam in their eye, the pair shared the reason behind their hobby, and why it gets them going.

"I like the freedom when you ride, particularly on a nice road in good weather. It is that exhilaration you get,” Glenn said.

Meanwhile Ian was sold on the feeling of satisfaction you get from a good repair job.

"The old classic bikes are getting hard to find,” he said.

"If you put a bit of work in and do them up, when you're riding along and people look at them it gives you a bit of satisfaction.

"And the older they get, the harder the parts get to find so you really have to do your homework.”

Ian gave full credit for the event to Glenn.

"It was something none of us really thought about but Glenn put all the hard work in and all the credit goes to him,” he said.

Workshop owner Vanessa Norimi said the collaboration with the motorbike club was a dream come true.

"I remember going to see them at their old location, and I remember putting it out to the universe that we would love to have them here, and funnily enough he approached me saying he was looking for a new venue and it was my lucky day,” she said.

Vanessa said the event saw around 600 people walk through the doors.

She said she hoped it would be the start of "something big”.