Motorists speed into Christmas break

SIX people have been charged for drug driving by Queensland Police in the Central Region on day one of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign - Festive Break phase.

The Central Region is made up of the Capricornia, Sunshine Coast, Wide Bay and Mackay districts.

Police conducted 3,115 roadside breath tests and 13 roadside drug tests on day one in the region.

Eleven people have been charged with drink driving.

There were 260 non-camera speeding traffic infringements, 243 speed camera infringements.

Eight people were caught not wearing a seat belt while 13 were caught using a mobile phone while driving.

Across the state, there were more than 3,200 speeding motorists have been fined.

The state's most high-risk speeding motorist on day one was captured on a speed camera allegedly travelling at 191 km/hour in a 110km/hour zone on the Pacific Motorway at Gaven.

The driver will receive an infringement with a penalty of $1,138 and eight demerit points.

Police conducted almost 12,000 RBTs (Random Breath Tests) with 68 drivers charged with drink driving.

The worst reading across the state was a 72-year-old Burleigh Heads man who was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly returning a Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.257 per cent on Bermuda Street at Burleigh Waters yesterday.

Officers also conducted 238 RDTs (Roadside Drug Tests) with 44 drivers returning a positive test.

The Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign will continue until January 3, 2017.