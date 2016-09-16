Mount Archers floral gems

AT THE same time that parts of the road to the summit of Mount Archer, Pilbeam Drive is being reconstructed some of the weed infested sections of the summit has also received a transformation.

A very dedicated Green Army team has transformed a section of Mount Archer's summit by removing weeds like Lantana.

During the Mount Archer Activation Plan's public consultation many members of the public wanted to see the removal of the Lantana from "Lantana Hill” that is located between the car park and the western lookout.

Already seedlings of a number of native plant species can be seen growing in this area.

During a inspection last week plants like the Dianella caerulea or Blue-berry Lily and Hardenbergia violacea or Native sarsaparilla were both in flower and looking very healthy now that the other weeds have gone.

Dianella caerulea or Blue-berry Lily is a low tufting plant that forms a slender clump in a well drained position variety.

Growing to approximately 80cm high and 30cm across, you will find that this plant will have many uses in a water-wise garden.

During spring and summer clusters of blue flowers on long stalks will appear, followed by brilliant blue berries.

The foliage will provide a contrast in a landscape situation, whether it be with small boulders in retainer walls or against lawns and other dark-green foliaged plants.

Hardenbergia violacea or Native Sarsaparilla is a vigorous climbing or scrambling vine for average to well drained situation.

Masses of purple pea flowers will appear in spring making spectacular display. Native sarsaparilla is deal for covering logs or embankments in home gardens.

Native Sarsaparilla leaves are high in vitamin C, and boiled can be drunk as a tonic for coughs and chest troubles.

The old Rockhampton City Council's Official Shrub Emblem, Graptophyllum excellsum or Native Fuschia and it is listed as vulnerable. The

Graptophyllum excellsum is one of most colourful water-wise flowering shrubs that is native to the Rockhampton region. It is hardy in most positions and can take some dryness. Graptophyllum excellsum also make useful container plants or as colourful under story feature and are a very colourful group of plants. This attractive dry-scrub plant will grow to around 2m high and produces beautiful red fuschia-like flowers. Graptophyllum excellsum will grow in a sunny or lightly shaded position and is able to be pruned and shaped for even the most modern garden styles.

On the western highsides surrounding Mount Archer the white/pink flowering form of the Hibiscus heterophyllys or Native Rosella can be found and the yellow form can be found along the eastern highside. This is a fast growing shrub produces an abundance of flowers. Depending on the area of Central Queensland flowers of the Hibiscus heterophyllys range in colour from White, Pink to Yellow and most will have with rich burgundy centres. Hairy seed capsules containing numerous seeds follow the flowers. The hairs on the capsules can cause severe skin irritation and need to be handled with care. The showy flowers are an asset to any garden, and its value is not restricted to its beauty but will attractive to Lorikeets, Honeyeaters and Butterflies.

On the summit of Mount Archer you will find Banksia integrifolia. Banksia integrifolia or commonly called the Mountain or Coast Banksia is a small to medium sized tree that can grow up to 15m tall. When in full bloom it is hard not to notice the aroma of the nectar rich yellow flowers. The foliage of this plant can also provide a feature being dark green with a silvery white reverse.

Finally one of the last little flowering gems found growing along some of the shaded gullies is the Hoya australis or Wax-flower.

A tropical trailing plant with its waxy foliage and flowers giving it the common name of the Wax-flower.

Bunches of these scented pink or white waxy flowers occur during spring.