Mount Morgan celebrates National Wattle Fun Day

29th Sep 2016 4:00 PM
BIG CROWDS: The day included a variey of entertainment and displays.
BIG CROWDS: The day included a variey of entertainment and displays.

NATIONAL Wattle Day celebrations were in full swing in Mount Morgan on September 3, 2016 with Mount Morgan Promotion & Development Inc. hosting the Mount Morgan Wattle Fun day and Village Markets at the Railway complex.

The jam packed day commenced with Phillip Toby's Welcome to Country.

The event was then officially opened by the Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor, Margaret Strelow. Bob Pacey compared the proceedings and entertained the audience with his light banter and poetry.

The crowd grew steadily throughout the day with many people coming into the complex eager to listen to the live entertainment that was on offer.

The youngest entertainers from the local Mount Morgan Child Care Centres Red Frog and Kindy Care delighted the audience with their beautiful songs and smiling faces.

The entertainment continued throughout the day with performances by The Rocky Rockers, Multicultural Mob, The Bouldy Singers, Greg & Trish Mathers , Tony and one of our favourite entertainers Di Coburne who kindly provided the audio equipment for MMPAD's use.

Debbie Rose Boutique and her models showcased their stuff on stage with their fashion parade and the Belly Dancers hypnotised the crowds with their rhythmic dance.

It really was a mix of entertainment for all. Just before midday, all eyes were on the stage as John Steinberger presented the MMPAD Wattle Day Award.

This years Recipient was Murray Hare who received his award for outstanding service to the community.

There was plenty to see with demonstrations by the Men's Shed, The State Emergency Service, Queensland Fire and Rescue and Bidgerdii were on hand to take blood pressures and glucose checks.

The Wattle Fun Day also catered to youngsters with amusement rides and activities including balloon twisting and the face painting station was chaotic at times with eager children lined up to have their face painted.

The Entertainment would not have been complete without the beautiful performance by Gemma Louise Kirby. Gemma Started her Performance just after midday. As soon as everybody heard her songs, the seating area became full quite quickly.

The market stalls offered a wide variety of bargains which included plants, preserves and jams, craft supplies, delicious cooking, jewellery, hand-crafted teddy bears, scrap booking gear, cosmetics, gems, kitchen products, licorice, toys, knick knacks, ice-cream and much more.

The Devonshire Teas in the Railway Station Foyer were very popular and sold out over a couple of hours.

Many people also took advantage of the offer of a free Mount Morgan Wattle seeding courtesy of Golden Mount Nursery.

If you didn't manage to pick one up and would like a free seedling there are still a few available at the Railway Complex, so come down and ask our friendly staff at the kiosk counter for one.

Thanks to the children who participated in our colouring competition and congratulations to the winners in each age group.

Mount Morgan Promotion and Development Inc. would like to thank Rockhampton Regional Council, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Cherie Rutherford, Neil Fisher, Drew Wickerson, Bob Pacey, Phillip Toby, Di Coburn, Debbie Rose, The Multicultural Mob, Tony, the Bouldy Singers, Rocky Rockers and Gemma Louise Kirby.

Thank you also to all Stall Holders and all our volunteers at the railway station for all your help in making the Wattle Day celebrations a success.

In particular MMPAD would like to thank Rockhampton Regional Council for their funding of $500.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  mount morgan, mount morgan promotion and development, national wattle day, national wattle fun day

Mount Morgan celebrates National Wattle Fun Day

