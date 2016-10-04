Mount Morgan rugby league team makes history

WINNERS: The winning Mount Morgan Raptors team (back row, from left) Tyler Toby, Jaiden Standen, Jayden Ferguson, Cody Curtis, Lane Evans, Joe Portch and Laine Buckton; (middle row) Hayden Campion, Luke Plummer, Joshua McDougall, Bailey Standen, Jacob Behnke and Lachlan Buckton. and (front row) Shai Hayden, Connor Stewart, Zachary Sommerfield and Reece Jones.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Mount Morgan Raptors are the first team in the history of the Queensland Secondary Schools Country Cup to have their named etched twice on the B division trophy.

The Raptors gave away plenty of size and experience but produced solid performances in each of their four games to bring home the silverware.

While they were playing against teams boasting all Year 12 students, the CQ side had five Year 10 and five Year 11 students in its ranks.

The Country Cup, established in 2007, is an open grade competition for senior students from state high schools outside the Brisbane metropolitan area.

Eight teams took part this year, including Rockhampton High who ended up being the Raptors last opponents.

Kev Crawford, who coaches the side alongside Mount Morgan High's PE teacher Blair Drabble and dedicated dad Jason Grange, said the Raptors did their school proud.

"Everybody played above everyone's expectations,” Crawford said.

"They weren't fazed at all; regardless of the opposition, they just played the best footy they could.

"The last time we won it was in 2010, and we are the only school to have our name on the B division trophy twice.”

The team's captain and lock, Connor Stewart, was named Mount Morgan's player of the carnival.

The Raptors were matched against Beenleigh in their first match, going down 24-6.

Crawford said it was a courageous effort, given Beenleigh has an enrolment of about 2000 students and is a school of excellence in rugby league. By comparison, Mount Morgan has about 200 students.

In their second game they were beaten 16-12 by Moranbah in a hard-fought match.

At the end of the first day's play, the top four teams went into A division, the bottom four into B division.

In their first playoff, the Raptors scored a convincing 26-12 win over Maroochydore State High before being beaten in a 12-11 thriller by Rocky High.

Their one win and better percentages were enough to secure them the trophy.

Crawford said Stewart was a standout and was ably supported by talented halfback Tyler Toby, centre Reece Jones and winger Josh McDougall who scored a double against Maroochydore.

Crawford, who has been involved in the Country Cup since its inception, also got to present the medal named in his honour to the A division player of the final.

This latest success follows wins by Mount Morgan in the Year 8C and Year 10C divisions of the Rockhampton district secondary school grand finals.

Crawford said he continued to be amazed by the league talent in Mount Morgan.

"I started coaching the open side in 2001 and didn't miss a beat until I retired in 2012. We have always produced players of outstanding ability and it's continuing still,” he said.