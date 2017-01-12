Mt Morgan serial driving offender 'knocking on prison's door'

Serial driving offender Damien Lee Williams narrowly escaped prison time after being caught driving on a disqualified licence.

A SERIAL driving offender has received a term of imprisonment after being arrested while driving for the first time in six years.

Damien Lee Williams pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count each of driving with a disqualified licence, contravening direction and possession of drug utensils.

The court heard on November 13, 2016 police pulled over Williams' white Mitsubishi truck on Murilla St, Miles, a town 340kms west of Brisbane.

Williams, who was subject to a New South Wales driving disqualification at the time, gave police his brother's name and said he had no identification on him.

Despite police telling Williams to provide the correct information, he continued to lie until the officers found documents in the car with his real name.

Williams told the court he hadn't driven for six years as a result of driving disqualifications, but made the decision to drive his truck from NSW to Qld.

The next month on December 14 at 11.20am, police searched a Struck Oil address and found two bongs and two sets of digital scales belonging to Williams.

He told police he used the scales to weigh his weed to ensure he wasn't getting "ripped off”.

The last entry on Williams' extensive NSW driving history was a disqualified driving charge from 2010.

Magistrate Cameron Press handed Williams down a six month suspended prison sentence and a three year driving disqualification for driving on a disqualified licence.

Mr Press had a stern warning for Williams, saying he was "...on the door of the prison, knocking”.

Williams also received a $250 fine for contravening direction and $400 for possessing utensils respectively.