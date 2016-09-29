Much loved coffee shop closes doors tomorrow

Zarraffa's coffee shop in Stockland Rockhampton will close its doors tomorrow, September 30. It will reopen at a new location in North Rockhampton early 2017 and will include a drive-thru.

IF your Saturday morning routine includes getting a coffee from Stockland Rockhampton, you might be in for a surprise with less coffee options this weekend.

Zarraffa's coffee shop near Kmart will close it's doors at 6.30pm tomorrow.

But for those who love what this coffee outlet has to offer, it's not all bad news.

Zarraffa's CEO and Founder Kenton Campbell said over the past 12 months Zarraffa's have worked to keep this store open, to try and bridge the gap until the business found a new store site, by going month-to-month on its lease.

"Due to the increase in rents by Stockland we were unable to sustain this indefinitely,” he said.

"We have been looking to expand to more sites in the region for some time and have been fortunate to have found a new drive thru location on the north side of the Fitzroy River.

Mr Campbell said ideally, Zarraffa's desired a seamless transition between stores but the business was working hard to open its doors again by early 2017.

"There is a great team of staff at the Stocklands store and regret that we can't offer alternate employment for the majority of them during the transition, with no other Zarraffa's stores currently located in the vicinity,” he said.

The current store manager has been offered additional training at Zarraffa's head office on the Gold Coast and will relocate for three months to learn about the drive thru operation in preparation for the 2017 opening.

Mr Campbell said all current staff will have the opportunity for re-employment.

"I'd like to personally thank the Rockhampton community for their support to date and let everyone know we are eager to get back to the business of serving our same brand of coffee as soon as possible.”

"We have enjoyed a great relationship with the Rocky community since we opened the store in August 2009 at Stockland Rockhampton.”