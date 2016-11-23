Multimillion-dollar disaster hub one of three job-creating projects

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga at the Cyclone Marcia one year on celebration at Yeppoon earlier this year.

A MULTI-million dollar Disaster Coordination Centre is set to unburden the Yeppoon region should a catastrophe strike.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga today welcomed the $6.5million hub, to be centrally located near the Queensland Police Service and main evacuation centre.

Mrs Lauga said with a $3.35 million contribution from the Palaszczuk Government, the Local Disaster Coordination Centre and Community Resilience Engagement Hub was one of three job-creating projects funded in the Livingstone Shire.

The State Government has also committed $449,460 towards flood mitigation works to increase the waterway flow area and velocities of Fig Tree Creek under the Appleton Drive bridge.

A further $30,000 will go towards developing a community engagement program and mapping for at risk communities affected by storm surges and tsunami.

Mrs Lauga said the devastation of Cyclone Marcia in February 2015 unearthed the need for an administrative hub to help reduce the burden on the community from blackouts, computer shut-downs, office damage and difficulty of access.

Local member Brittany Lauga helps out at the Lend A Hand activity organised for the Livingstone Shire to clean up after Cyclone Marcia last year. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK140315ccleanup7

"This funding will have a positive influence on our community, and will deliver jobs and projects immediately right across the state,” she said.

"Cyclone Marcia suffered terrible destruction which also highlighted how vulnerable we are in this region to natural disasters.

"Projects such as these are critical to improve our community's resilience and enhance the safety of everyone during times of disaster.”

Mrs Lauga said several weeks ago she called for this funding for a Disaster Hub, and she was pleased the Palaszczuk Government had listened to the voice of the Keppel community and delivered.

"On this site, the Council will build a Local Disaster Coordination Centre and Community Resilience Engagement Hub with a $3.3 million grant from the Natural Disaster Resilience Program,” she said.

"The location is essential for all agencies to coordinate a disaster event in a central location near Queensland Police Service and the main evacuation centre.