Multiple crews battle large vegetation fire at Nankin

The fire is contained and crews from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife are continuing to strengthen containment lines.

MULTIPLE fire crews have returned to the scene of a large vegetation fire burning near Thompson Point Road, Nankin (Rockhampton).

The fire is contained and crews from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife are continuing to strengthen containment lines.

Smoke is affecting Rockhampton and nearby areas.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions, particularly around Thompson Point Road, Rockhampton as visibility is low and emergency crews are working in the area.

If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Read more about what has been happening at Nankin and other fires across the region this week here: Three major fires across Central Queensland