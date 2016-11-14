Multiple vehicle crash blocks the highway

9.27am: TWO people are being treated by Queensland Ambulance Services at the scene of a multiple vehicle crash in Emerald.

A QAS spokeswoman said the two patients were believed to have minor injuries and would soon be transported to hospital.

She said QAS were called the crash at 8.52am.

9.20am: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash in Central Queensland involving multiple vehicles.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said there were three vehicles involved in the crash on Clermont St, Emerald.

The spokesperson said there were a number of patients being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service.

The QAS are unavailable to comment at the moment.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the crash was blocking the Capricorn Highway/Clermont St near the CQUniversity campus.

