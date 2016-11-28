Mum threatened daughter's partner's life, punched police officer

A WOMAN who punched a police officer after she threatened to kill her daughter's boyfriend faced Rockhampton Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The court heard on November 13, 2016 Robyn Leanne Richards shouted 'get the f**k out of here I'm going to f*****g kill you' outside an East St residence at 1.40am.

Police arrived to find her highly intoxicated among a group of 10 people.

When they restrained her, she punched the officer in the right upper thigh.

She was charged with public nuisance and obstructing a police officer in the line of duty.

Richards' defence told the court the behaviour was "very unusual and very out of character”.

A conviction was recorded and under the Safe Night Out legislation, the woman was sentenced to a mandatory 40 hours unpaid community service for each offence.