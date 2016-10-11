Mums getting fit and a bit of 'vitamin sea'

SURFS UP: Danya Hodgetts, pictured here with her twin sons Jake and Jordan, with Surfing Mums group in Yeppoon.

FOR a lot of parents, it can be difficult to find the time to exercise.

Mother of three Dr Danya Hodgetts found this out the hard way, when she wanted to work out - but it wasn't as easy as it sounded.

So Dr Hodgetts, who is an adjunct research fellow studying sport with CQUniversity, decided to start Surfing Mums, a group that brings together mums (and dads) with a love of the beach to socialise and surf at the time time.

"There aren't a lot of waves in Yeppoon, but the conditions are perfect for stand-up paddle boarding. It's great to be able to meet up, let the kids have a play together and for the mums to have a paddle. Everyone goes home happy,” said Dr Hodgetts.

Danya got involved with Surfing Mums while living on the north coast of NSW, joining the Byron Bay group and becoming national secretary in 2014.

Since returning to Central Queensland, Danya established a Surfing Mums group locally, but many mums didn't have any experience with paddling or even owned a board.

The Queensland Government has provided $2810 to Surfing Mums for stand-up paddle board lessons and equipment to increase Queenslanders' participation in sport and recreation activities.

Lessons run in Yeppoon on Tuesdays from 9.30am starting today and will continue until November 15.

After this, the group will keep meeting on Tuesdays all year round.

To sign up for the lessons, go to www.surfingmums.com and click on 'Become a member' in the upper right hand corner. When you select Central Queensland as your group, the option for the lessons will be available.

