Musical star still a Rockhampton gal at heart

Rob Mills and Gretel Scarlett star in Grease the Musical. Rockhampton woman Gretel will return home for an intimate performance at Delizie Restaurant on November 18.

SHE may play the leading lady in one of the world's favourite musicals, but Gretel Scarlett wants everyone in her hometown to know she hasn't changed one bit.

Gretel will be back in the Beef Capital later this month for an intimate performance at Delizie Restaurant.

While there will be plenty of fine food, stories and songs, there's one thing which won't make an appearance.

"There's going to be no pretentious vibe to the evening,” she told The Morning Bulletin.

"Nothing's different and I don't want people to sit there and be intimidated by the experience.

"I want them to feel pretty comfortable and be able to ask anything about my career, where it started and the different journeys and pathways I've taken to get here.”

Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical. Jeff Busby

In what Gretel hopes will be a pretty "chilled” affair, the audience will enjoy canapes, a three course dinner and drinks as the performer speaks about her life.

"I'd love to walk around and chat to people, see people I haven't seen in years and just have an open mic discussion,” she said.

"I think people have a lot of questions, especially now there are kids up in Rocky who are trying to get themselves started.

"Their parents will be there on the night, so I'd love them to know the story of once our family all packed up and left when I was 15, what happened in between that time to be able to get to where I am and the hard work that's involved.”

Gretel will also entertain the audience with a range of songs from her debut album Hopelessly Devoted, which will also be for sale on the night.

"I'm going to smash out some tunes on the night,” she said.

"It's going to be a really lovely evening I think, but most importantly it's just nice to showcase and be back on my home turf and keep it grounded because I'm really proud to come from Rocky.”

While she's back in Rockhampton, Gretel also plans to host a workshop and Q&A with local dance students and speak at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School where she was once a student.

Gretel also hopes to catch up with the people who shaped her life, as well as paying tribute to their training in her conversations with students and audiences.

"I want people to understand how incredible the training ground is in Rockhampton, in Queensland,” she said.

"We actually have probably the most incredible training base in Australia and I'm really proud of that and that's why I want people to know once you get it, you've got to nurture it and what you've got to do with it from there.”

Up close and personal